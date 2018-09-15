All families have different dynamics — and those of the Trump family have sparked much curiosity. In fact, you may be wondering whether Trump's two daughters, who are half-sisters, get along or play a role in each other's lives. In fact, these photos of Ivanka and Tiffany Trump show that the sisters seem to support each other and frequently celebrate their family's most important moments together.

In a 2016 interview with People magazine, Ivanka discussed her relationship with her younger sister. She explained that, while Tiffany grew up on the west coast with her mother, Marla Maples (Trump's second wife), the sisters would still "see each other on all of the holidays and talk to each other frequently." Ivanka also told People, "She’s my little sister! I’ve been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her.”

Furthermore, Ivanka told the publication that she and Tiffany spent more time together once her sister moved to New York after college. “It’s wonderful because she’s right here in New York," Ivanka told People. "She’ll come with [me and Jared to our country house] on weekends sometimes, and she’s always with my kids ... She’s a really good person.”

While Tiffany has not commented publicly on her relationship with Ivanka, one of Tiffany's friends told Vogue in February 2017 that she reportedly very much looks up to her older sister. The friend also added that Ivanka gives Tiffany "politics advice, boy advice, and sisterly advice,” among other tips.

Overall, it seems clear that Ivanka and Tiffany have always played a role in each other's lives. These photos from the past few years show that, as adults, the sisters appear to have strongly supported each other and their family — and also had a little fun along the way.

Graduation Celebrations tiffanytrump on Instagram Tiffany proudly posted this photo of herself and Ivanka on Instagram following her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016. Trump's youngest daughter wrote in the caption, "Thanks to all of my family and friends who came to support me and Penn 2016!

Family Pride At The RNC Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany and Ivanka grin alongside their siblings on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. During the convention, both daughters gave speeches to support their father's presidential candidacy.

Post-Debate Discussion Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images News/Getty Images The sisters stand alongside each other, chatting with other then-Trump campaign members following the first presidential debate at Hofstra University on Sept. 26, 2016.

A Grand Opening Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images The sisters stand alongside Melania as they help cut a ribbon to mark the opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. in October 2016.

Political Musings Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany, Ivanka, and Vanessa Trump (Donald Trump Jr.'s estranged wife) chat following the second presidential debate at Washington University on Oct. 9, 2016.

Making An Entrance Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany walks right behind her sister as they arrive at the third presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 19, 2016.

Wearing White At Inauguration Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images A beaming (and similarly-styled) Tiffany and Ivanka watch as their father embraces their stepmother, Melania, during his inauguration as 45th president of the United States.

Instagram Filters ivankatrump on Instagram Ivanka showed off the duo's playful side in this Instagram post from November 2016. Trump's eldest daughter captioned the photo, "Sistas! 🐶🐶 "

Season's Greetings Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ivanka embraces Tiffany during the annual White House turkey pardoning event just ahead of Thanksgiving 2017.

A Tropical Christmas This video clip, which Tiffany shared on Boxing Day in 2017, features the sisters lounging in their bikinis, enjoying the holidays together as they soak up sun rays.

Holiday Festivities Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany sits alongside her sister, brother-in-law, and nephews to watch the 2017 National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C.