Winter sport lovers in parts of Russia and Eastern Europe were met with quite a surprise this weekend when they found that something was a little off about their usual stomping grounds. Photos of orange snow in Russia spread across social media, showing blanketed slopes that are usually a glistening white.

The cause, CNN reports, was a sandstorm in northern Africa that swept sand all the way into a southeastern region of Russia, tinting the snow a beige, yellowish hue. The strange weather phenomenon wasn't concentrated just in one place, either. Greece, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova have all reported similarly colored slopes.

Orange snow, caused by sand, occurs about every five years, the BBC reported, but the sand concentration has been particularly dense this time around. The reason for this is not immediately clear.

A spokesperson from the Sochi Center of Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Black and Azov Seas told the Daily Express that sand from the Sahara was probably swept up into the air before ultimately falling as rain on the other side of the Black Sea. On social media, witnesses described the orange, snowy landscape as Mars-like, and quipped that they felt like Martians while snowboarding and skiing over the orange-covered courses.

