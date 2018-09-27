Millions tuned in to the hearings on Capitol Hill Thursday, where California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified about her allegation of sexual assault against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.) Around the country, Americans watched as Ford testified about her allegation under oath.

In her opening statement, Ford said, "I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."

The professor went on to say, "I summarized them in my letter to Ranking Member [Diane] Feinstein, and again in my letter to Chairman [Chuck] Grassley. I understand and appreciate the importance of your hearing from me directly about what happened to me and the impact it has had on my life and on my family."

As The Washington Post reported on Thursday, people had been seen watching the public hearing in various parts of the country. In some cases, they cried. A 78-year-old woman named Myrtle Facey told The Post of Ford, "She looks scared, and she looks nervous. But I think she’s telling the truth. She may have waited a long time to talk about it, but this is something that will never leave you, no matter what happens. You always remember it."

"You may not think of it every day," Facey said, "but it will always be with you, just like learning the ABCs. You never forget."

1 A Couple In New York Listens In this photo taken by WNYC reporter Amanda Aronczyk, a couple in New York could be seen listening to the hearing on the city's transit system.

2 New York Stock Exchange Listens Anchor for the Cheddar outlet, Brad Smith, tweeted this video of the New York Stock Exchange. He tweet that he "could decipher nearly every word of the hearing anywhere I walked."

3 On Airplanes Variety's Rebecca Rubin tweeted, "Basically everyone on my flight is watching the Kavanaugh hearing."

4 Viewers In Chicago Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images In this photo, people at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago watched Ford on the television address questions from Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

5 Tuned In On Capitol Hill Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images In this image, protesters supporting Ford viewed the hearing on their smartphones.

6 Observing Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images More protesters seen in Washington, D.C., viewing the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

7 Ford's Supporters Convene Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images More supporters for the California professor gathered around each other to the hearing. In many cases, people could be seen huddled around a single smartphone, leaning in to listen to Ford.

8 Tuned In Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images In this photo, two different groups gathered to watch Ford speak. You can see Ford's supporters as well as some members with the shirt titled "Women For Kavanaugh."

9 Students Watching Students at the University of Southern California tuned in as well.

10 More Students Watching According to this tweet, Hofstra Law's students were keeping track of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, too.

11 More Classrooms Tuned In It seemed like various classrooms across the United States were following Ford's hearing on Thursday.

12 Law Students Viewing University of Pennsylvania Law School's students watched the hearing "intently," according to this tweet.

13 Watching Kavanaugh Yana Paskova/Getty Images News/Getty Images While some gathered together to watch the hearing, others took to more personal viewings. Right from their laptops.

14 Yale University Law School Yana Paskova/Getty Images News/Getty Images Yale University Law School students in New Haven, Connecticut, kept track of the hearing. Here they can be seen talking to each other during one of the commercial breaks.

15 Watching On The West Coast Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images A man in Los Angeles can be seen viewing the hearing on CNN.