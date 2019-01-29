This week, millions of people across the country are expected to face the coldest temperatures in more than two decades, according to The Weather Channel. A few polar vortex 2019 maps from the network show just how cold some areas of the midwest will be, starting on Wednesday. Though it's hard to even imagine, cities like Chicago might experience extreme arctic environments, with temperatures as a low as minus 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to The Weather Channel, daytime highs in several midwest cities across the country are not expected to rise above subzero temperatures. But it's not just midwestern cities that are going to take a freezing cold hit this week: The Weather Channel further reports that by Thursday, cities along the northeast corridor from Washington D.C. to Boston are expected to have daytime lows in the single digits, and might be even colder.

It's tough to even fathom just how cold a temperature like minus 40 or 50 degrees might feel on your skin. As meteorologist Marc Weinberg notes below, it only takes five minutes of exposure to get frostbite in temperatures as cold as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you live in Chicago, you might want to work from home on Wednesday.

More to come...