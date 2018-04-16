Many of the steamiest romance movies that've come out have been set in the summer. It might not always feel like the sexiest season, but it makes sense that these films would be part of the hottest season. Summer is that time where you can take a temporary break from real life, relax, and experience something new. And if a hot new romance isn’t in your horizon, you can still live vicariously through these sexy summer 2018 movies while staying away from the heat.

These six films are among the most titillating of the year, and there's a bit of something for everyone on this list. Each of these movies use summer’s sultry mood in their favor, from a forbidden love story in Hot Summer Nights, starring Timothée Chalamet, to the Mamma Mia sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, which flashes back into Donna’s passionate summer romances with three of her former lovers.

On of the great things about sexy movies is that they aren’t just limited to rom-coms. Many of the films on this list are dramas that also have other plotlines that don’t just involve lustful romances. There’s some dark comedy, social commentary, music, and even an intense story about a natural disaster. Experience these six steamy summer romances from the comfort of your favorite movie theater.

1 'Adrift' (June 8) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, starts out as a sexy movie, focused on young couple Tami and Richard's passionate relationship. But then it shifts to a high-tension drama as Tami embarks on a journey to save Richard's life after he's badly injured during a catastrophic hurricane. The movie is based on a true story of how 23-year-old Tami Oldham Ashcraft had to navigate a yacht amidst the hurricane in order to save her fiancé Richard Sharp.

2 'Hot Summer Nights' (July 27) A24 on YouTube If you were hoping for another steamy Timothée Chalamet movie, you need to check out Hot Summer Nights. Keeping with the theme of forbidden romance from Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet plays Daniel, a teenager who goes to Cape Cod for the summer. He befriends a drug dealer and joins him in business, and meets the girl of his dreams. Problem is, she's his new friend's sister and he's very overprotective. Daniel has to find a way to hide the relationship while having the sexiest summer romance of his life.

3 'Sorry To Bother You' (July 6) Annapurna Pictures on YouTube Sorry To Bother You is a movie unlike any other that's coming out this summer. Starring Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield, it's a science fiction comedy of a telemarketer who begins to use a "white" voice in order to thrive at his job — taking him into a macabre universe. The movie has plenty of sexy moments and an incredible cast including Terry Crews, Armie Hammer, and Tessa Thompson.

4 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' (July 20) Zero Media on YouTube The first Mamma Mia movie introduced us to Donna's past lovers, who all might be Sophie's dad. In this sequel, we get to see young Donna as she begins relationships with each of them. You can live vicariously through her hot summer romances while watching it, with the bonus of singing along to some great songs.

5 'Juliet, Naked' (Aug. 17) The Hollywood Reporter on YouTube Everyone at some point fantasizes about being with a rock star, but Juliet, Naked puts a new spin on this. Rose Byrne plays Annie, the girlfriend of Duncan, a guy who is obsessed with washed out rocker Tucker Crowe and is his only remaining fan. In a twist of events, Annie falls for Crowe and lives out that fantasy with disastrous results.