When it comes to palettes, bigger isn't always better. Smashbox's new Cover Shot Eye Palettes are purse-sized palettes that are inspired by trends seen at their L.A. photo studio. And now you can take those trends, and recreate them in your own bathroom. There are seven new palettes in total, and each case has a mix of six shadows and two double-sized base shades that let you create fierce and varied eye makeup.

The face of the collection is Jasmine Sanders, who is better known as the million-plus-followers influencer named Golden Barbie. But she's not only Instagram famous — she's a well known model that has walked Fashion Week runways for the likes of Jeremy Scott and Moschino, shot campaigns for Bulgari, and is close friends with Bella Hadid and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. (You might recognize her from Kylie Jenner's “Glosses” video when Jenner first launched her lip gloss collection for Kylie Cosmetics.) Now she's the newest face of Smashbox's palettes, and embodies the different selections perfectly.

Each palette is bite-sized, making it the perfect shadow collection to take with you on a trip when you don't want to lug around a lot of weight in your suitcase or backpack. It's also a great palette to slip into your purse, which you then can use to touch up your makeup throughout the day.

First up in the Major Metals palette, which will give you a molten, foil-finished eye look full of sparkle.

Next is the Minimalist palette, which has a mix of mattes and shimmers in a spectrum of neutral shades, moving from rich browns to dusty taupes.

The Prism palette lets you play with purples and shimmers, featuring a shade range that spans across a frosty lilac, a gunmetal grey, and metallic taupe.

Petal Metal is a rose gold metallic palette, letting you play with sunset hues without being too intense. You get a nice mix of champagne shades, blendable neutrals, and rosy metallics.

Punked lets you experiment with the darker side, offering up a mix of smokey grays, pitch blacks, and dark plums. You can choose to get moody with this palette and create an intense smokey eye, or dabble with the lighter shades.

The Pinks + Palms palette looks like Palm Springs captured in shadow, with flamingo pinks and minty green hues.

Lastly there is the Bold Glitter palette, which looks exactly like it sounds. It features a series of highly pigmented, highly saturated, glitter-packed hues.

If you're a fan of Smashbox, you might know that the Cover Shot palettes aren't a new concept for the brand. They already have a series of seven palettes that came out in 2016, and used actress Shay Mitchell as the face of the collection. That collection also had a varying mix of themes, offering everything up from a smokey collection, to a metallic foil selection, to a bold palette for those who love to play with nontraditional colors.

Specifically, Smashbox had "Metallic," which had a fierce foil finish; "Matte," which was a collection of neutral toned, brown-heavy mattes; "Golden Hour," which had creamy, glittery browns, peaches, and purples; "Softlight," which had pastel-like shimmers; "Smoky," which had dark, shimmery hues like forest green and sapphire blue perfect for a night out; and "Ablaze," which had hot, desert-inspired hues that veered towards cranberries and terracottas. And the best part is that they're still for sale.

This new series will be sold at Sephora, Ulta, and smashbox.com, with each palette costing $29 a pop. And the best part is that they're already available, so you can stock up now!