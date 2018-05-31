These Star Wars Theories About The Surprise 'Solo' Villain Are Too Legit To Ignore

Spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The newest Star Wars movie promised to provide audiences with an exciting origin story of the elusive Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), but it ended up being so much more than that. Aside from introducing Donald Glover's rendition of the suave Lando Calrissian, Solo also re-introduced Darth Maul to the Star Wars universe, a character who fans had basically all thought was dead. As a result, everyone is abuzz with new theories about a Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi movie that could be in the works.

Even before Darth Maul officially showed up at the end of Solo in hologram form to communicate with Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke), rumors had circulated that an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff movie might come out in the near future. Now that Darth Maul has made his shocking reappearance, it's the perfect opportunity for the Star Wars universe to take a few pages from two animated Star Wars TV shows, Rebels and Clone Wars, and include a movie about a rematch between Maul and Obi-Wan. While this could mean a few different things for the future of Lucasfilm, there are a few solid theories about what a Darth Maul/Obi-Wan Kenobi movie could entail. In fact, the whole movie is basically already worked out based on these major clues.

1 Obi-Wan Wil Probably Be Found Living On Tatooine Lucasfilm/YouTube In the show Star Wars Rebels, Darth Maul finds Obi-Wan on Tatooine, where A New Hope finds the Jedi Master living as the hermit Ben Kenobi. If a stand alone Obi-Wan movie were to come out, it would probably be a prequel to the Obi-Wan audiences know from the original Star Wars trilogy — similarly to Solo. It could even take place days before the scenes in A New Hope featuring the hermit Ben Kenobi meeting Luke Skywalker.

2 A Movie With Darth Maul And Obi-Wan Would Probably Take Place Right Before 'A New Hope.' YouTube/Lucasfilm Solo took place around 10 years before A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline. Polygon reports that Rebels' third season, in which Darth Maul finds Obi-Wan on Tatooine, takes place around two years before A New Hope. In the time between Maul tells Qi'ra to return to him on Dathomir (at the end of Solo), something must happen to make Darth Maul want to find the Jedi Knight who'd severed him in half before. Perhaps the next Star Wars movie will explore those events.

3 Both 'Clone Wars' And 'Rebels' Include A Re-Match Between Obi-Wan And Darth Maul YouTube/Lucasfilm While Rebels includes the re-match between Obi-Wan and Darth Maul on Tatooine, the show The Clone Wars also included an important re-match between the two nemeses. According to Polygon, The Clone Wars even includes not one, but two different rematches between Darth Maul and Obi-Wan. In both, Darth Maul lost — even with the help of pirates in the second battle.

4 Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra Could Come Back YouTube/Lucasfilm Should a new Darth Maul movie come out after Solo, Qi'ra would almost certainly play a role as the end of Solo suggests that she will directly report to Maul while he commands the Crimson Dawn on Dathomir. If Darth Maul comes back, you can basically rest assured that Emilia Clarke's character will join him.