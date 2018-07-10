These Thailand Cave Rescue Photos Show Just What The Boys & Divers Had To Go Through
After a couple of tense weeks, the saga of the Thai soccer team stuck in a cave is nearly over, and all of the boys have been brought back to safety. If you weren't one of the approximately 1,000 volunteers or experts brought in to mastermind the boys' escape route, then photos of the Thailand cave rescue are about as close as you can get to the action.
According to the New York Times, it all began on June 23 when the 12 boys and their coach went into the cave, and it's not totally over yet, as those who were trapped underground for up to 18 days will be sent to a nearby hospital to recover for the next week or so. The Times is also reporting that the members of the Thai military who went into the caveto help them over the last several days still haven't emerged, so the rescue isn't quite complete — but this is a major step.
ABC News reported that the boys are still dealing with potential health issues — the hospital where they were taken said that two of them had caught pneumonia, and the rest will be monitored carefully for any infections. There aren't any photos of the boys in their current condition, but you can at least see them before the whole ordeal — in addition to other scenes from their rescue.
4The Waiting Crowd
Everyone's got their eyes on this story, so there had to be journalists covering it waiting in Chiang Rai, the nearest city.
9The People Working
It was likely traumatic for the boys, and it was also really physically difficult for the people working to free them.
10The Necessities
Along with the diagrams of how the rescue actually worked, you can also see exactly how big the necessary oxygen tanks are.
11Difficult To Imagine
It's hard to imagine the all-encompassing darkness that the boys, and their rescuers, were working with.
The world is surely looking forward to the moment when everyone has safely emerged from the cave, but the success of the rescue operation so far does lend some optimism. For now, though, at least you have a good visual sense of what went on at that cave in Thailand.