These Top-Rated Face Scrubs And Exfoliants From Walmart.com Will Make Your Skin Baby Soft

We all want baby-soft skin. But, with its frigid temps, winter weather makes it seemingly impossible to achieve a silky smooth complexion. That’s where face scrubs and exfoliants come in. If you aren’t already exfoliating once or twice a week, now is the best time to start. Nestled between cleansing and toning, exfoliating helps deep clean pore-clogging dirt and debris while gently lifting away dead skin cells that often get in the way of bright, radiant-looking skin.

This winter, kickstart your cold-weather skin care regimen with Walmart.com’s selection of facial scrubs and exfoliants. From sugar scrubs to face masks to glycolic acid peels, the superstore offers a variety of concoctions that work to slough away dry skin, leaving behind softer skin. And, with the layer of winter skin out of the way, the deeply moisturizing products that keep your skin nourished all season long have a better shot at staying soft and supple in rain, sleet, and snow.

Ahead, find our top-rated picks from Walmart.com.

A Cult-Favorite Drugstore Face Scrub

A Mud Mask That Purifies and Exfoliates

A Two-in-One Face Cleanser and Exfoliant

A Sonic Cleansing Brush For Gentle Exfoliation

A Cooling Facial Scrub for Acne-Prone Skin

A Facial Cleansing Brush That Sloughs Off Dead Skin Cells

A Grapeseed Oil-Infused Facial Scrub For Deep Nourishment

A Natural Sponge That Exfoliates While You Cleanse

A Facial Scrub Made for Sensitive Skin Types

A Salicylic Acid and Charcoal Blackhead Treatment

A Peel-Off Mask That Evens Texture

An All-Natural Scrub That Refines Pores

Exfoliating Face Wipes

An At-Home Facial Peel

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.