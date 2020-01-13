Bustle

These Top-Rated Face Scrubs And Exfoliants From Walmart.com Will Make Your Skin Baby Soft

We all want baby-soft skin. But, with its frigid temps, winter weather makes it seemingly impossible to achieve a silky smooth complexion. That’s where face scrubs and exfoliants come in. If you aren’t already exfoliating once or twice a week, now is the best time to start. Nestled between cleansing and toning, exfoliating helps deep clean pore-clogging dirt and debris while gently lifting away dead skin cells that often get in the way of bright, radiant-looking skin.

This winter, kickstart your cold-weather skin care regimen with Walmart.com’s selection of facial scrubs and exfoliants. From sugar scrubs to face masks to glycolic acid peels, the superstore offers a variety of concoctions that work to slough away dry skin, leaving behind softer skin. And, with the layer of winter skin out of the way, the deeply moisturizing products that keep your skin nourished all season long have a better shot at staying soft and supple in rain, sleet, and snow.

Ahead, find our top-rated picks from Walmart.com.

A Cult-Favorite Drugstore Face Scrub

(2 Pack) St. Ives Acne Control Apricot Face Scrub, 6 oz
$8
This apricot-infused facial scrub is a must-have for acne-prone skin. Made with a potent combination of natural physical exfoliants (crushed walnut shells!) and salicylic acid, this classic drugstore buy will leave the complexion feeling like butter.

A Mud Mask That Purifies and Exfoliates

Tree Hut Exfoliating Mud Mask, 2.9 Oz
$6
If you don’t have time for a 10-step routine, finding products that combine efforts is the way to go. Case in point: This mud mask deeply cleanses the skin while also exfoliating to provide ultra-smooth skin.

A Two-in-One Face Cleanser and Exfoliant

Neutrogena Deep Clean Gentle Facial Scrub, Oil free Cleanser 4.2 fl. oz
$5
This top-rated exfoliating cleanser gently sloughs off dead skin while beta hydroxy acid works to lift away blemish-causing dirt and oil. Win-win.

A Sonic Cleansing Brush For Gentle Exfoliation

Foreo LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, Pearl Pink
$110
Up the ante on your cleansing ritual with this sonic cleansing brush from the internet’s favorite facial tool brand, Foreo. The silicone bristles gently lather and penetrate the skin for a deeper cleanse and softer appearance.

A Cooling Facial Scrub for Acne-Prone Skin

Clean & Clear Oil-Free Deep Action Exfoliating Facial Scrub, 7 oz
$6
This refreshing oil-free facial scrub works to soothe the complexion while lightly sloughing off dead skin cell build-up, leading to a softer, more radiant complexion over time.

A Facial Cleansing Brush That Sloughs Off Dead Skin Cells

My Life My Shop Ultimate Spin Daily Facial Cleansing System
$28
For daily exfoliation, this rotating cleansing brush is gentle yet effective. The device features multiple settings for a customized cleanse that removes dirt, debris, and makeup while lightly lifting away dry, dead skin cells.

A Grapeseed Oil-Infused Facial Scrub For Deep Nourishment

L'Oreal Paris Pure Sugar Scrub with Grapeseed to Smooth and Glow, 1.7 oz.
$12
Formulated with deeply nourishing grapeseed oil, this sugar scrub exfoliates the complexion without stripping it of its natural — read: necessary — oils, leaving it soft and well-moisturized.

A Natural Sponge That Exfoliates While You Cleanse

EcoTools Konjac Facial Cleansing Sponge
$7
If cleansing brushes aren’t your thing, you can still reap the benefits of a two-in-one cleansing tool. Exhibit A: This natural sponge that lifts away the day’s grime while also providing gentle exfoliation.

A Facial Scrub Made for Sensitive Skin Types

St. Ives Gentle Smoothing Face Scrub and Mask Oatmeal 6 oz
$6
Exfoliation can be a challenge for those with sensitive skin, which is why it’s important to find something gentle like this mask with oatmeal as a physical exfoliant.

A Salicylic Acid and Charcoal Blackhead Treatment

Garnier SkinActive Charcoal Blackhead Acne Treatment Scrub, 5 fl. oz.
$6
Formulated with salicylic acid and charcoal, this blackhead-targeting face mask works to detox the complexion while gently lifting away dry skin.

A Peel-Off Mask That Evens Texture

AVEENO Positively Radiant MaxGlow Peel Off Exfoliating Face Mask
$5
Peel-off masks are a fun way to get in your exfoliation while receiving the benefits of an at-home facial. This mask also features alpha-hydroxy acids that will leave your skin looking even and radiant.

An All-Natural Scrub That Refines Pores

Burts Bees Natural Acne Solutions -Pore Refining Scrub, Exfoliating Face Wash for Oily Skin, 4 Ounces
$9
This all-natural salicylic acid-infused scrub works to slough away dry skin with a focus on refining the pores so the complexion appears softer and smoother with less visible pores.

Exfoliating Face Wipes

3 Pack - OLAY Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Micro-Exfoliating Cleansing Cloths 30 Each
$22
Cleanse and exfoliate in one swipe with these cleansing cloths. Made with acne-prone skin in mind, these wipes work to cleanse away makeup and debris while offering gentle, skin-clearing exfoliation.

An At-Home Facial Peel

Yeouth Glycolic Acid Peel 30% Professional Chemical Face Peel With Retinol, Green Tea Extract, Acne
$25
Not all exfoliators require a good scrub. This serum contains glycolic acid that works to eat away at dry skin cells on the skin's surface.

