These Ultra-Comfortable Sheets Have 46,000+ Glowing Amazon Reviews — & They're Only $27

When more than 46,000 people are obsessed with a product, you know there's something behind the buzz. These best-selling Mellanni sheets on Amazon have converted more than a few for being soft, lightweight, and very easy to take care of — and they're less than $30.

"I have Mellanni sheets on almost every bed in the house," says one fan. "When family or friends stay in our guest room, they often ask me where I got my sheets. My mother-in-law buys expensive Egyptian cotton sheets with absurdly high thread counts, and even she asked about my sheets."

With a 4.4-star rating after more than 54,000 reviews, even shoppers who were accustomed to $100 cotton sheet sets have found plenty to love with these microfiber sheets. "Despite a highly positive recommendation from a friend, I resisted trying microfiber sheets. Since they are a synthetic fiber, I feared microfiber sheets would be hot in the summer and cold in the winter. I was wrong," a customer whose "last set of cotton sheets... cost nearly $100" says. "Opening the packaging, I was surprised by the softness... In short, I have become a microfiber sheet fan."

"Really soft, no scratching or rough feel," another shopper says. "These sheets were perfect for me and half the price of the cheapest ones I had tried yet."

Best yet, these sheets are cozy enough for the winter (though not hot like flannel) and do a great job of staying dry and cool in hot weather, too. "My wife said all our other sheets were itchy, sooo... I searched on Amazon and found these," another reviewer writes. "We live in coastal Carolina were the humidity is always high and these sheets won't stick to you like other sheets often do." In an update, the reviewer added: "So we have had these sheets for over a year now and they are definitely our favorite set. The microfiber just seems to get softer with every wash."

Beyond the comfort factor, microfiber offers great benefits for those who suffer from allergies. These sheets are hypoallergenic and effective at keeping dust mites and other allergens far, far away. "My kids have heavy allergies and were itching all the time. I purchased this after reading that the sheets were hypoallergenic and cool sheets.... I am completely satisfied," writes another buyer.

And when it comes to easy care, microfiber is tough to beat. It is one of the most stain-resistant materials, and this set is super easy to machine wash and resistant to wrinkles, fading, and shrinking. Those who are tired of adding extra time to their linens in the dryer will also be thrilled with how quickly these dry, too.

Mellanni offers more than 30 colors and prints to choose from ranging from a classic white set to baby blue, burgundy quatrefoil print, and gray stripes. And if you don't like them, Mellanni offers a lifetime no-questions-asked, money-back warranty. From the sound of hundreds of customers who applaud the customer service, it's not just for show. "I must say that I am impressed with the customer service for this company. They honestly wanted me to be satisfied and went to lengths to accomplish that," one reviewer says.

Amazon

These sheets are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes. With deep pockets, these work for mattresses up to 16 inches, making them a great choice that will fit almost any bed for a can't-beat-it price.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.