These Vintage Disney Fanny Packs Are The '90s Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

If there is one thing that instantly brings you back to your childhood, it's Disney. The second most nostalgic thing is fanny packs. Now you can get both of those items in one. ShopDisney is selling vintage Mickey Mouse fanny packs that will instantly take you back to the '90s in the best way.

Whether you're planning your next trip or just trying to build the nostalgia up in your wardrobe, this is the item for you. The Timeless Hip Pack — yes, it really is called that — is that faux leather fanny pack that you can strap on and hold all of your essentials. It looks eerily similar to the one that you thought only lived in the old family photo book.

The front features a green, red, and blue embroidered Mickey Mouse running away. If all of that doesn't bring you back, it also has the classic Disneyland Resort logo embroidered above the photos.

The great part about the item is that you don't have to search for it on Etsy or find a high-priced one on eBay. Disney is bringing back the classic look so that everyone, of every age can have experience the magic that is the original fanny pack.

Okay, so this is a little more unique than the original fanny pack. At first glance it will take you back to the '90s, but it was actually designed to fit perfectly into this generation. According to the ShopDisney website, the fanny pack has detachable straps, so you can change the look as you'd like.

The bag comes with a longer strap that can be worn on your shoulder or as a crossbody. You can also zip the straps right into the back of it and use the bag as a change purse or a makeup bag. Because when you're packing for a trip, you want the items you bring to be as versatile as possible. All that for just $26.99.

While the bag only has one review, it is a glowing one. Apparently the straps are easy to use and the fanny pack itself isn't too bulky when packed to the brim. Don't take my word for it though.

"You can also wear this fanny pack as a crossbody (it comes with a longer strap). The fanny pack strap can be hidden and zipped away in the back of the bag. It doesn't appear huge, but this bag can fit a lot without bulk (you can carry things like your tickets, phone(s), a small camera, snacks, wallet(s), and an array of other park essentials)," says Cdv95's review.

"I've used this bag for every visit to the park and on my days outside of the park!"

If this Disney throwback isn't for you, there's another nostalgic fanny pack up for grabs as well. The Mickey Mouse Denim Hip Pack is pretty much guaranteed to give you all the feels. The denim hands-free bag features an embroidered, classic Mickey Mouse on the front. Although you can't wear it a ton of different ways, it's still well worth the browse.

According to customer reviews, this one is perfect for the plus size community. "Thank you Disney for not making me feel bad for being a size 18," user Fannypack's review reads. "This would be great for big and tall men as well! Awesome fanny pack!"

It's also a tad bit cheaper than the tri-Mickey design. You can snag the denim fanny pack for the ShopDisney website right now for just $16.95. That's about $10 cheaper than the other option.

Honestly, you can't go wrong with a bit of nostalgia. This accessory is perfect for walking around the parks or a good reminder of how fun your childhood was.