One day after his arrest for allegedly overstaying his visa, rapper 21 Savage pushed back against ICE through a statement his legal representation posted to Twitter. In a Monday statement, his lawyers called his detention illegal and said it "serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States." Bustle has reached out to ICE for comment.

ICE said in a statement Sunday that the 26-year-old, Grammy-nominated rap artist is originally from the United Kingdom and entered the country in 2005. It claimed that his visa expired a year later. His lawyers, Charles Kuck and Holly Baird, did not counter that narrative but pointed out that he was just 12 years old when he entered the country. "As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own," the legal team said in the statement.

21 Savage's lawyers also said their client has a pending U-Visa application, which are available to the victims of crime. They added that he applied for the status in 2017, giving his address and background to the Department of Homeland Security as part of the application. "Yet, they took no action against him until this past weekend," the lawyers wrote.

