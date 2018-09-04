This Affordable Statement Jewelry From Walmart.com Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is

If you want to be a style icon, it helps to pay attention to details—like accessories. And even if you can't afford diamonds, you can still find affordable statement jewelry that looks expensive to channel truly iconic style. Jewelry is one of the easiest ways to transform an outfit, and it helps when you can save a few dollars while upgrading your collection.

You can find some of the best affordable jewelry at Walmart.com, from dainty necklaces to the best costume jewelry. Pair a gemstone necklace with a plain white T-shirt to make it feel dressed up (even on your most relaxed days), or rock a pair of crystal statement earrings with a little black dress to make your date night look truly unforgettable. Get ready to spruce up your jewelry box for fall—because with styles as cool as these, you’ll find yourself wanting more than just one.

Women's Multilayer Irregular Crystal Opals Pendant Necklace Choker Chain $9 Walmart Do you remember back in grade school when you’d pile tons of charms onto a bracelet? Think about this necklace as a more grown-up version of that. The little crescent moon and the crystal charms will add a whimsical element to your look, but in a sophisticated way. Shop Now

JewelersClub 0.45 Carat Aquamarine Gemstone Gold over Sterling Silver Ring $29 Walmart Rings are an easy accessory to mix in to a look to make it look like you tried harder than you actually did, and this gorgeous find is no exception. The gold band and the aquamarine gemstone make it feel classic, while the asymmetrical band gives the ring a modern twist. Shop Now

Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Necklace Earrings Set 18" $15 Walmart Every now and then we have an urge to get super matchy-matchy, and this necklace and earrings set definitely calls for a matching moment. The earrings are subtle and the necklace feels light and floaty, so wearing these both together won’t overwhelm your look. Shop Now

Golden Toned Matte Finished Antiqued Feather Cuff Statement Bracelet $7 Walmart Cuff bracelets are truly the best—they’re the easiest jewelry to put on and they can totally elevate any look. We especially love this feather cuff. The antique-style treatment lends a vintage feel to it when paired with something sleek and tailored or wear it with a fun, patterned dress for instant festival vibes. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.