This Affordable Statement Jewelry From Walmart.com Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is
If you want to be a style icon, it helps to pay attention to details—like accessories. And even if you can't afford diamonds, you can still find affordable statement jewelry that looks expensive to channel truly iconic style. Jewelry is one of the easiest ways to transform an outfit, and it helps when you can save a few dollars while upgrading your collection.
You can find some of the best affordable jewelry at Walmart.com, from dainty necklaces to the best costume jewelry. Pair a gemstone necklace with a plain white T-shirt to make it feel dressed up (even on your most relaxed days), or rock a pair of crystal statement earrings with a little black dress to make your date night look truly unforgettable. Get ready to spruce up your jewelry box for fall—because with styles as cool as these, you’ll find yourself wanting more than just one.
This Statement Necklace Is The Perfect Finishing Touch
Lux Accessories Goldtone Geo Arrow Triangle Sticker Glitter Statement Necklace
$9
It’s not every day you find a great statement necklace for under $10, but today is one of those lucky days. This necklace feels equal parts boho and modern and would look just as great with a black T-shirt as it would with a silky maxi dress.
Add Subtle Embellishment With This Delicate Gold Cuff
Lesa Michele Genuine Cubic Zirconia Lab-Created Opal Evil Eye Cuff Bangle in Gold over Sterling Silver
$28
Statement jewelry doesn’t have to be oversized, and in fact, sometimes it has more of an impact when it’s a little more reserved. Wear this cuff on your arm with a floaty dress for a free spirit vibe, or pair it with a more tailored outfit for an added special touch.
Rock The Rose Gold Trend With These Dainty Stud Earrings
7mm Round Simulated Morganite with White CZ 18kt Rose Gold over Sterling Silver Square Halo Earrings
$16
Rose gold isn’t going away any time soon, so if you haven’t already gotten on board with this wildly popular jewelry color why not start with these earrings? The classic silhouette with the outline of tiny diamonds around the center stone keeps these earrings timeless, so you’ll wear them for years to come.
Master The Layered Necklace Look With This Crystal Pendant Necklace
Women's Multilayer Irregular Crystal Opals Pendant Necklace Choker Chain
$9
Do you remember back in grade school when you’d pile tons of charms onto a bracelet? Think about this necklace as a more grown-up version of that. The little crescent moon and the crystal charms will add a whimsical element to your look, but in a sophisticated way.
Go Bold With A Pair of Colorful Statement Earrings
1928 Jewelry Trendy Goldtone Mellow Orange/ Purple/ Red Large Open Teardrop Statement Earrings
$13
If you’re not afraid of color, consider these gorgeous sunset-inspired earrings. The teardrop silhouette is sure to add impact to any outfit and the colors can be worn with both warm-tone and neutral-colored clothing, so you can make a statement that is still true to your personal style.
This Elegant Statement Necklace Elevates Any Look
Lux Accessories Gold Tone White Acrylic Geo Stone Waterfall Statement Necklace
$8
The perfect statement necklace can be hard to find, but this one checks all of the boxes for us—the all-white stones make it look super elegant, and the gold hardware makes it look expensive. But the best part? You can grab this super-versatile piece for just $8.
The Crystal Chandelier Earrings Are Super Luxe — And Under $30
Pear-Cut Simulated Blue Sapphire and Cubic Zirconia Halo Chandelier Earrings
$29
Looking to add some luxury to your outfit? These incredible statement earrings are here to transform your look from average to extraordinary. The pear-shaped gems and the teardrop silhouette add the perfect bit of drama to an outfit, making every evening you wear them one you’ll never forget.
Try The Statement Trend With A Colorful Aquamarine Ring
JewelersClub 0.45 Carat Aquamarine Gemstone Gold over Sterling Silver Ring
$29
Rings are an easy accessory to mix in to a look to make it look like you tried harder than you actually did, and this gorgeous find is no exception. The gold band and the aquamarine gemstone make it feel classic, while the asymmetrical band gives the ring a modern twist.
Go For A Classic Statement Piece With a Layered Freshwater Pearl Necklace
Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Necklace Earrings Set 18"
$15
Every now and then we have an urge to get super matchy-matchy, and this necklace and earrings set definitely calls for a matching moment. The earrings are subtle and the necklace feels light and floaty, so wearing these both together won’t overwhelm your look.
Try The Boho Trend With This Antique Gold Feather Cuff
Golden Toned Matte Finished Antiqued Feather Cuff Statement Bracelet
$7
Cuff bracelets are truly the best—they’re the easiest jewelry to put on and they can totally elevate any look. We especially love this feather cuff. The antique-style treatment lends a vintage feel to it when paired with something sleek and tailored or wear it with a fun, patterned dress for instant festival vibes.
Feeling Glam? Go For This Multi-Layered Gold Chain Necklace
Waterfall Jewel Long Necklace Multi-Strand Statement CZ Rhinestone Chains, Gold-Tone
$28
Multi-strand necklaces are the lazy girl solution to layering a bunch of individual necklaces. This waterfall necklace would look amazing at the office when worn with a high-neck blouse and it would be even more eye-catching at night, if you paired it with a dress with a plunging neckline.
This Golden Arrow Cuff Deserves A Spot In Your Collection
Gold Plated 925 Silver Stacking Open Arrow Cuff Bracelet
$14
You can truly never have enough bracelets. Wear this delicate arrow cuff by itself for a quiet "wow" moment, or layer it with other similar styles to create an arm candy situation worthy of its very own social post.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.