Wedding season is known to bankrupt people, especially if you have more than one friend getting hitched at the same time. But there is one viral Amazon wedding guest dress that will help you keep the costs down of celebrating love. The Ruffled Chiffon Summer Dress from ETCYY on Amazon (offered in sizes XS to XL) costs only $24, and is pretty enough to be worn to a summer wedding reception.

The tiered, off-the-shoulder dress comes in a lightweight chiffon material and seven different color options. You can choose between beige, black, blue, multi stripes, blush pink, purple, and white. The dress consists of tiered ruffles, and has a slight pleated appearance on the skirt. It's a great summer dress that can work from getting drinks at rooftops to toasting your closest friends at their rehearsal dinners.

The dress became viral thanks to its endorsement with fashion influencers. Both Sarah Lindner of The House of Sequins and Nina Lacher of Law of Fashion wore the frock but in different colors, giving followers a glimpse of how elegant it looks.

The dress has 4.6 out of 5 stars, and an overwhelming amount of shoppers enjoyed their purchase. While it might not be the best quality that you could find, the dress is a steal for the price.

"This dress is SO CUTE! It is the perfect summer dress for special events. It is light & airy," one reviewer posted. "It does have some stray thread & isn’t perfectly sewn but you can’t beat the price. I can’t wait to wear this dress to a summer wedding!"

"It is so comfortable and can be dressed up or down but I think is more on the dressy side. I purchased it in Black and Beige. I can see this being a staple in my closet for a few seasons," another shopper shared. "The quality is great and the price is even better."

Other reviewers pointed out how you can find this same dress for double the cost at boutiques. But since it's so affordable, you have to be realistic with your quality expectations. "I've been eyeing this dress on one of my favorite boutiques website, but they've been out of stock of it for awhile. When I came upon it on Amazon, I knew I had to buy it. I was nervous that the quality wouldn't be that great, but with it being a third of the price of the original one, I decided to take a chance, and I'm so glad I did! The quality is amazing and the color is exactly what I expected," one shopper wrote. "The fit is wonderful, and I can't wait to wear it to a friend's wedding in a few weeks!"

There is an elastic along the sleeves, so the neckline stays tucked across your shoulders without issue. Some reviewers also said that the dress can turn slightly sheer in the sunlight, so to wear a slip if you're uncomfortable with that. For $24, you can't ask for a cuter wedding guest dress.