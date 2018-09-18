This 'American Horror Story' Apocalypse Poster Could Be Your Halloween Makeup Look & Here's Every Product Used To Create It — EXCLUSIVE
If you love Halloween, it's highly likely that you are already planning your costume(s) for various parties, gatherings, and get togethers on and around Oct. 31. Halloween can be such a creative time for makeup lovers. If you are a makeupista and want to do an American Horror Story Halloween costume, you can recreate or be inspired by the look in one of the epic, artistic, and creepy 'Apocalypse' promo posters.
You know the campaign image featuring a model with two distinct and different halves to her face and a giant comb looming over her head? You can totally copy that look.
Makeup artist Kerry Herta exclusively revealed to Bustle via email the products and the techniques that she utilized to craft this unforgettable and mesmerizing aesthetic for Season 8. You can employ all of the tips and products to replicate the look — or add your own custom touch if you wish.
Herta started out by placing a bald cap on the model and properly prepping skin. That remains Herta's top priority with any client — well-primed and prepared skin is essential and provides the foundation on which to build a look. Or in this case — a eye-catching, head-turning, two-toned, and double-dipped lewk.
Below is the "tutorial" and the full rundown of products and methods used to achieve this look.
LaTweez Pink Ombre Diamond Dust Tweezers
$38
"I first tweezed and cleaned up the eyebrow area with my new favorite tweezers from LaTweez," she shares. "Their lighted tweezer is ideal for intricate, detailed work, such as brows and lashes. They are a now 'must have' in my kit." Indeed, the built-in light illuminates those tiny, not-always-visible-to-the-naked eye strays.
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water
$46
After her initial round of tweezing, Herta did a light cleanse with Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water. "It removes makeup without rinsing," the talented artist explains.
Ceramiracle First Light The Serum
$84.99
Herta followed the cleanse with Ceramiracle's First Light The Serum. She extols its virtues, saying it's "perfect for hydrating the skin all day without leaving any residue."
Veil Cosmetics Sunset Light Primer
$45
The final prep step was applying a layer of Veil Cosmetics Sunset Light Primer. With the face fully prepared, Herta was able to further build this dramatic makeup look.
$49
"On the skin tone side of the face, I used Veil Cosmetics Sunset Skin Foundation," Herta explains.
Kat Von D Lock-It Tattoo Foundation
$35
As for the painted side of the model's face? Herta went with a beautyista fave. "I first used Kat Von D Beauty's Lock-It Foundation, followed by European Body Arts Endura Pro Airbrush Paint to further seal it down and to create a more opaque paleness to the skin," she explains. KvDB Lock-It comes in many fair and deep shades.
AutoMatte Mattifying Base & Touch-Up
$30
"I kept it matte on camera with Veil Cosmetics AutoMatte, which is a mattifying touch-up base," Herta shares about how she controlled shine and kept both halves of the face consistent.
Rituel De Fille Ash And Ember Eye Soot in Obsidian
$38
She moved onto the eyes, applying Rituel De Fille's Ash and Ember Eye Soot in Obsidian on both lids and blending up towards the eyebrow.
Kat Von D Super Brow Pomade in Roxy
$19
The bright purple pomade was used in a shadow capacity. "At the lash line on top and bottom, I mixed the Kat Von D Beauty Super Brow colors in Roxy and Aubergine and smudged it around," Herta says.
Kat Von D Super Brow Pomade in Aubergine
$19
This deep plum shade was part of the eye look, as well.
Viseart Eyeshadow Palette 08 Editorial Brights
$80
Herta notes that she "then enhanced the smoky effect with purples from Viseart's #08 Editorial palette."
Kat Von D Super Brow Pomade in White Out
$19
The strong brow was achieved with Kat Von D Beauty White Out Super Brow Pomade, which Herta lightly brushed into brows. "After applying Mademoiselle's silk lashes with my LaTweez lighted tweezers, I whitened those up as well with the same Super Brow Pomade," she says, revealing all the trade secrets. You can use any fake lashes you wish. But it's the KvDB Brow Pomade that added the burst of white. As mentioned, Herta used multiple shades of the product in this look.
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Roxy
$20
How did Herta design those two-toned lips? "The lips on the purple side were done using Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Roxy," she says. "The white side is their Studded Kiss White Out creme mixer."
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in White Out
$19
This lippie is such an excellent customizer that can really transform a lip look.
Sigma Beauty Lose the Halo Lip Concealer
$15
Herta finished the lip look with Lose the Halo Lip Concealer by Sigma Beauty. This neutralizing product is "used to help prevent feathering."
Herta supplied all the info on the tools and the techniques to get this look. Happy Halloween and happy costuming.