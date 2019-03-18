One of the primary perks of appearing on reality TV is, of course, exposure. However, allowing cameras into your life doesn't always translate into success. In this case, though, it seems like the second time's a charm. On Sunday night's episode of American Idol, a former 90 Day Fiancé star got a golden ticket to Hollywood, E! News reported. The reality TV crossover moment was all kinds of joyful, and watching it go down will make fans of both shows so happy.

If you tuned in for the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, you'll totally remember Evelyn Cormier. She met her now-husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, after he found her music via Facebook. The show emphasized Evelyn's desire to make a career out of singing, but David feared it'd never happen if they continued living in her small home town. Now, though, it seems as if the 19-year-old may finally get her big break.

When Evelyn first appeared in front of the American Idol judges, Luke Bryan said that she reminded him of Rachel McAdams — which is really already a win in and of itself. She told them all her name, age, where she's from, and that she's married, but strategically left out the fact that this wasn't her first time on reality TV.

American Idol on YouTube

She then launched into Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and strummed along gently on her guitar. It was kind of hard to tell what the judges were thinking while she played. At one point, Lionel Richie offered a considerate "hm" out loud, but for the most part, everyone remained somewhat stoic.

As it turns out, the judges have really good poker faces, because Evelyn's performance earned rave reviews. Katy Perry seemed especially impressed. "Literally, one of my favorite voices I've heard heard in my life," the pop star said after the former 90 Day Fiancé star's performance. "I think when you have a really amazing band behind you, it's going to be something crazy," Bryan added.

As for Richie, he told the young singer, "You have a sound. You have a sound that's yours. I love the air. I don't know what you're doing, but whatever it is — it's an identity ... it's an absolutely amazing identity."

He then went on to say, "I'm thrilled that we have you. It's something we want to showcase. It's something we want to show off." Clearly, the judges were all impressed, and they went ahead and made it official by taking a quick vote. They gave her a golden ticket and sent her to Hollywood!

After the episode aired, Evelyn posted a photo of herself with the ticket to her Instagram page. "So thankful and beyond grateful!!" she wrote. "Thank you @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan I’m going to Hollywood!!! #thenextidol #americanidol." Her husband also shared his excitement on Instagram, sharing a snippet of her audition in a video post with the caption, "So proud of my wife."

Meanwhile, fans of reality TV took to Twitter to voice their excitement at the 90 Day Fiancé and American Idol crossover surprise.

Evelyn is definitely talented, so it'll be interesting to see how far one of Perry's "favorite voices [she's] ever heard in her life" gets in the competition. It's nice to hear that she and David are still married, too. Double congrats to the former 90 Day Fiancé star!