With a franchise as big as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's going to be parodies and fanmade trailers galore, but if you're looking for one that stands out, then look no further than this Avengers: Endgame trailer starring Deadpool. The fan-made trailer replaces all of the characters, including Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Bruce Banner, with the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool. And that's definitely not something to be mad about.

On Friday, Dec. 14, the YouTube user Mightyraccoon! posted the video "Avengers: Endgame trailer but everybody is DEADPOOL" and it's basically a work of art. According to Huffington Post and Mightyraccoon!'s social media, it was created by Istanbul-based digital animator Saruhan Saral. And that nearly spot-on Ryan Reynolds impression is done by voice actor Mishka Thébaud. The video's description also notes that the realistic Deadpool head is the work of Mohd Mistry, who has a lot of experience with 3-D work, according to their Instagram. If you're a fan of Marvel, and have always wanted to see a team up between the Merc with a Mouth and the Avengers... this isn't it. But it's the closest you'll get for now, and as an added bonus it's hilarious.

Mightyraccoon! on YouTube

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame came out Dec. 7, and was rightfully accompanied by plenty of hype. It currently has over 70 million views on YouTube and Marvel tweeted out that it's the "most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours." So, to put it lightly, there were big shoes to fill. And with the wittiness that Deadpool usually has, combined with the delightful absurdity of him being all of these characters, the fanmade trailer feels like a masterpiece.

It opens with Deadpool's head in place of Tony Stark's, and it looks like it was meant to be there, it's so well-done. Instead of talking to the Iron Man mask, he's talking to Wolverine's mask, the comic-book version (since Hugh Jackman doesn't wear one in the movies). It breaks the fourth wall in true Deadpool fashion, when he calls it Hugh Jackman and says he's "mad at Fox that we couldn't do a film together." This is a play on the fact that the first time Reynolds appeared as the character was in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine with Jackman, but he was a very different Deadpool then. After reviving the well-loved character, it's been a running joke to get a movie with the two of them again, only a better quality one this time.

The rest of the video is Deadpool reiterating a lot of the lines from the original trailer, but with his own commentary that he's known and loved for. They even have his face replacing all of the "missing" people Banner was looking at in the original. The best part, though, might have been when Wade Wilson pulled out the compass only to reveal Logan's face on it where Peggy Carter's used to be.

The attention to detail and the amazing execution of this video makes it one of a kind, and possibly the best parody to come from the newest Avengers: Endgame trailer so far. Best of all, it gives fans something they can laugh at before they head to the theaters on April 26, 2019 to cry their eyes out.