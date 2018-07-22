Trump's plans for a military parade continue full swing ahead with between 5,000 and 7,000 active duty personnel participating in the spectacle that could cost upwards of $12 million. But that doesn't mean every American agrees with the plan. Now, there are plans to bring the Baby Trump balloon to the military parade as a form of protest. A GoFundMe campaign started to ensure the Baby Trump is "flying over our nation's capital during Trump's military parade on November 10."

So far, just under $9,000 of the $20,000 goal has been met. But there's still plenty of time before November to bring the Baby Trump stateside.

The campaign organizers painted the blimp as the ideal counterweight to a military parade:

Donald Trump plans to beat the drums of war down the streets of our nation's capital. While he tries to show how macho and strong he is, we will show him as the big baby he is.

These organizers could follow in the footsteps of New Jersey activists who plan to fly the Baby Trump near the Trump golf course there, where the president spends many weekends in the summer. They raised money on GoFundMe, too, and then got permission from the British activists to recreate the balloon.

More to come ...