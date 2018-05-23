Michelle and Barack Obama have been married for more than 25 years, but they're "still having fun," according to a throwback wedding photo Michelle Obama posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The photo, which was taken at the Obamas' wedding in October 1992, is the latest in a series of personal memories from Michelle's upcoming memoir, Becoming.

In the photo caption, Obama recounted a surprising new detail about her wedding day — that it almost didn't go to plan:

You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.

According to People, the photo was taken at the moment that Barack Obama removed his new wife's wedding garter. They both look overjoyed in the photo, which makes it even more surprising that the day didn't get off to the smoothest start.

Michelle Obama's memoir won't be published until Nov. 13, but she has already posted three photos from it this week. The first photo was a tribute to her parents — to her father, Fraser, who taught her to "work hard, laugh often, and keep my word," and her mother, Marian, who showed her "how to think for myself and to use my voice." Obama recalled her family's life in a "cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago," and thanked her parents for helping her "see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country."

The second photo was of Michelle Obama back in the 1980s, when she was a student at Princeton University. In that photo caption, Obama recalled how scary it was to be a first-generation college student — especially a black student from a working-class neighborhood in Chicago in a school with a predominantly white, "well-to-do" student body.

"I’d never stood out in a crowd or a classroom because of the color of my skin before," Obama wrote about her time at Princeton. "But I found close friends and a mentor who gave me the confidence to be myself. Going to college is hard work, but every day I meet people whose lives have been profoundly changed by education, just as mine was. My advice to students is to be brave and stay with it. Congratulations to the Class of 2018!"

Obama's latest Instagram post of her and her husband comes on the heels of the couple's new Netflix deal. Earlier this week, the Obamas signed a major multi-year production deal with Netflix — just another aspect of the "wild ride" the former first lady mentioned in her post.

According to a press release from the streaming site, the former first couple “will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and feature." In a statement about the Netflix deal, Barack Obama said that he and Michelle "hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

The official website for Michelle Obama's memoir indicates that Becoming will not only address her time as first lady, but also her childhood years, her experience raising two daughters under heavy media scrutiny, and her career before the White House years.