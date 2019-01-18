Valentine's Day is sneaking up, and you might be starting to wonder what to surprise your significant other with on the holiday. If chocolates just aren't doing the trick anymore (even the strongest sweet tooth needs a break sometimes), it might be time to shake things up a little. Look no further: you can now buy a full bouquet of flowers fashioned out of beef jerky.

The Manly Man Company pretty much specializes in creating beef jerky flower bouquet — and does so for all kinds of occasions. Although, what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with flowers that you can actually take a bite out of? (Don't be thrown off by the company's name, either: loving beef jerky is pretty much universal, regardless of gender identity). When making a jerky-bouquet selection, you can choose between either a daisy or rose shaped bunch. Both are equally adorable, so it's just down to which one you think your gift recipient will love more. Decisions, decisions.

The customizations don't end with picking between a daisy or a rose, either. When you click on one of the classic bouquets on the company's Valentine's Day page, you can tailor the size and flavor of your delicious gift. The treats come as either a dozen or a half dozen, and you can take your pick from four different flavors: Original, Mixed, Hot, and Teriyaki. According to Manly Man Company, "The Flower is made with 100% beef," and "the Stem sections are made from a mouthwatering blend of beef, pork and spices." You can check out more on the nutritional information and ingredients here.

If you want to spice things up even beyond your flavor choice, you can select to have your edible bouquet placed in either a stylish glass beer mug or a sleek black steel vase. No matter which one you choose, your special someone is pretty much guaranteed to adore this gift (and hopefully enjoy getting to devour it just as much).

You can specially place your order through The Manly Man Company so that the gift arrives exactly on Valentine's Day — no worries about having to cleverly hide it in the days leading up to the celebration. Worried about how your amazing gift will fare in the mail before it gets to your place or theirs? Don't fret: firstly, the bouquet is "pre-arranged, sealed and packaged fresh in a stylish printed box." It's placed into the company's custom package, which "allows the bouquet to come fully assembled and easily slides out making it the ultimate gift experience." Then, in no time, you'll have a very happy loved one and a ton of beef jerky to split.

If you've been racking your brain trying to think up the perfect V-Day gift, you might want to consider treating your significant other to a beef jerky bouquet — there's a first time for everything, right? After all, Valentine's Day is one of the first big holidays of the new year, so why not kick it off with a bang?