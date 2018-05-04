This 'Deadpool 2' & 'The Proposal' Connection Is Actually A Big Part Of Cable’s Character

In the midst of Infinity War's history-making success, Josh Brolin's certainly got his hands full playing Thanos. Perhaps the only thing that would make the actor want to take on yet another superhero film is Josh Brolin's admiration for Ryan Reynolds. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brolin revealed why his love of The Proposal is what made him want to play Cable in Deadpool 2, officially creating a connection between two of the most opposite movies ever.

Brolin, a relentlessly buff man who plays a planet-destroying, deadly force in Avengers, revealed that he actually has quite the soft spot for a good romantic comedy. "I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself," he told EW. Thus, it was his admiration for Reynolds and his portrayal of assistant Andrew Paxton in the 2009 film that won him over. "I told Ryan, I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.’”

If fans are skeptical, they're not alone. Reynolds told the publication that he isn't completely convinced Brolin was as taken by The Proposal as much as he says. "I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second," Reynolds told EW. Of course it's easy to link Brolin to his fictional character Thanos, but he does seem like a tough dude in real life. Seems tough guys can be seriously impacted by rom-coms too.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough,” Reynolds continued. “I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite."

In The Proposal, Reynolds plays an assistant to a powerful book editor (Sandra Bullock) who forces him to marry her against his will so she isn't deported to Canada. The Proposal received mixed reviews and has a 44-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Romantic comedies aren't typically designed to be ground-breaking cinematic material, but there's no shame in loving them. Just ask Brolin.

Touchstone Pictures on YouTube

Still, this definitely isn't a side of the actor audiences will see when he appears in the upcoming Deadpool sequel, premiering May 18. Last April, it was announced that Brolin would join Deadpool as Cable, the badass and villainous time-traveling soldier from the future. The intense, superpower-yielding character was in Cable and Deadpool comics, providing a stark contrast Deadpool's wild and humorous nature. Now that connection makes a bit more sense.

While there's still more to be seen of Thanos in the untitled Avengers 4, Brolin will certainly be making his mark on the Deadpool franchise as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin made a four-movie deal to play Cable in Deadpool 2 and beyond, potentially in a third Deadpool and X-Force as well.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The addition of Brolin is just one reason fans are expected to be in for a treat with Deadpool 2. According to Independent, Deadpool 2 is outperforming Deadpool in test screenings, receiving marks as high as 98 and beating Deadpool's score of 91. As Deadpool carries on with his often deadly shenanigans in fighting evil, cast members such as T.J. Miller and Morena Baccarin will return. (And in case you missed it, Celine Dion joined Deadpool in the most hilarious way.)

Things are getting sentimental in Deadpool 2... if only there was a nod to The Proposal in the film to really bring Brolin's character full circle.