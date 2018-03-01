Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's friendship has always been a legendary one, but it hasn't come without its ups and downs. But if you're worried about the status of their relationship today, don't be — it seems like they're in a really good place. Lovato and Gomez are still friends, according to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's mother herself, Dianna De La Garza.

While talking to People this week, De La Garza offered up an update on the childhood besties, who have been friends since they met on the set of Barney and Friends. Since then, their BFF relationship has seemingly been on and off, with various feuds and drama over the years. But as of right now, it's all good.

"Demi and Selena love each other and will always love each other," De La Garza told the magazine. "First, I would say don't believe everything you read in the tabloids. I have read things about myself that I knew were not true."

Considering how long these two have been in each other's lives, that's a relief to hear. It'd be heartbreaking to ever find out that these two called it quits, because not many people have a friend they can say they've been close with for most of their life.

De La Garza also talked about their early days, when she and Lovato spent a lot of time with Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefy, while they were trying to get their acting careers off the ground. She added:

"She and Demi were auditioning for the same things because they were the same age, they were both Hispanic, they both had dark hair — so she ended up going to a lot of auditions with us. They started out together! We had some great times together. They will always will love each other. There’s nothing that will ever come between them.”

And if you've been following along, you know that things have been turbulent over the years. When their friendship was at its height — back when Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato was releasing her first album and starring in Camp Rock — they constantly vlogged together, and it was adorable in the semi-annoying way that teenagers who think they're hilarious often are.

Selenator SelGomez on YouTube

There were duets, they co-starred in movies (anyone up for a little Princess Protection Program?), and it was beautiful. But like any teen friendship, it didn't last once Gomez started hanging out with Taylor Swift, which led to this truly unforgettable moment in pop culture:

Since that bump in the road, things haven't been quite the same as when they were making silly videos on YouTube. Their friendship has matured with them, though, and they seem to always be there supporting each other when it matters most. Like back in October, when Lovato released her documentary, Simply Complicated, on YouTube, Gomez was quick to show her support. And when Gomez had to go undergo a kidney transplant last year, Lovato had nothing but positive things to say.

"I think that she is a very strong woman," Lovato told People at the time. "I'm very happy and proud of her."

Even so, Gomez still unfollowed Lovato during a recent unfollowing spree on Instagram, which only confuses matters more. But it seems like that really was nothing personal, thanks to De La Garza's words of reassurance.

For anyone who's had a BFF stick around since childhood, friendship always changes and evolves as it gets older. And even if Gomez and Lovato aren't as close anymore, it's nice to know that they're still on good terms with each other. What would late 2000s Disney Channel have been without them and their bond? Fortunately, we'll never get to find out — and now we just have to wait for Gomez and Lovato to get old enough to share photos of themselves on Instagram as old ladies in their rocking chairs.