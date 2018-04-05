If you needed any more evidence that Donald Trump Jr. is a terrible person, it's here. The Huffington Post dug up old audio footage from an interview he gave on The Adam Carolla Show, a radio segment, back in January of 2007. In one particularly gross portion of a thoroughly disgusting conversation, Trump Jr. complains about having a pregnant wife at the Playboy Mansion, where the episode was recorded.

"Can you believe the hell I’m going through?" he asks the crowd. "I'm at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife! It doesn't get worse than that, does it? Now, I love my wife, but that is rough."

In further outrage at his misfortune, he continues: "And I'm going to pay for these statements later on tonight. I'm gonna pay."

In the years since this interview, Adam Carolla's talk show has morphed into an extremely popular podcast; it broke the Guinness World Record for the most-downloaded podcast in 2011. Carolla doesn't call himself a staunch conservative, but has been become a more political figure in recent years and once even led a weekly segment on The O'Reilly Factor. In his interview with Don. Jr., Carolla stays away from overtly political questions — the elder Trump's successful campaign for president was still many years away — but does give the younger Trump plenty of rope with which to hang himself on a politically incorrect mantle.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Mostly, Don Jr. makes a lot of inappropriate comments about women. First there's that comment about his wife, who was pregnant with their first child at the time: Kai Madison Trump, who is now 10 years old. Don. Jr. had married Vanessa Trump in 2005, two years before the interview.

He refers back to his wife throughout the conversation, suggesting that he's making comments for which she'll reprimand him later. Near the start of the program, he seems to get a hug from a female receptionist named Peanut and then tells the audience, "Peanut's going to get me in trouble, 'cause my pregnant wife is out here in the crowd."

Vanessa Trump is the consistent butt of Don Jr.'s jokes in the episode. When asked whether he ever slept with Miss USA, Don Jr. replies "Which one?" and then shouts out to his wife: "I'm just kidding, baby!"

Carolla asks about his father's wife, Melania, whom the elder Trump had married less than a year before Don Jr. tied the knot with Vanessa. "Donald, your pregnant wife is chatting up Melania, your stepmother," he says. "What is the age gap between those two?"

"Much closer than most would ever guesstimate," Don Jr. says. "Probably about five years, six years." The host continues, "Which one's older?" Don Jr. replies, "My wife," and then quickly adds: "No, I'm just kidding!"

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Melania isn't spared gross remarks, either. When asked, "Are you attracted to your stepmother?," Don Jr. gives implicit confirmation, answering, "I think she’s a very lovely lady."

Don Jr. even manages to direct some repulsive comments at his father. "When you and your pops are in the shower, who's got the bigger package?" Carolla asks him. "You know what I'm saying."

"I’m never going to say that I don't," Don Jr. replies, though he jokes that he "will get fired" for saying so. "By the way, they're both pretty substantial I think." Gag.

Don Jr.'s marriage to Vanessa Trump recently ended. She filed for divorce in March, at which time the pair published a joint statement saying that "after 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways" and adding that "we have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority."

A top priority when they're not weighing down your wife in the Playboy Mansion, that is.