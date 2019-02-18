A hunting advocacy group is running a raffle whose prize is time with the president's eldest son. After paying a small fee, contestants will be entered to win a hunting trip with Donald Trump Jr., according to the Hunter Nation website, which describes the contest as "truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"Join Donald Trump, Jr., the modern-day Teddy Roosevelt, in Utah for a 5-day adventure hunting elk in some of the most majestic land our great country has to offer," the sweepstake description reads. "You will have to go a long way to find a bigger advocate for our hunting lifestyle and a more passionate hunter and conservationist than Don, Jr."

The hunt is expected to take place in the fall of 2019, although an official date has not been set, per the website. Bustle has reached out to Trump Jr. for comment.

Trump Jr. is known to be an enthusiastic hunter, something that he has said he promotes among his children, as well. “I don’t want my kids growing up to be city kids,” he told The New Yorker back in 2016, when his father was still on the campaign trail. “You can’t stay out all night partying if you’re waking up at four or five to head to the tree stand.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...