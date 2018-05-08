The behavior of the EPA chief has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, as reports flowed out about the ways he has used government funds in his position. One set of questionable expenses were his dozens of first class flights, which have apparently cost taxpayers thousands. But now, a memo released by the EPA about Scott Pruitt's first class tickets maintains that the EPA head sat in first or business class out of very grave necessity.

The memo was written by Nino Perrotta, the acting head of Pruitt's security detail, which has already gained national attention for costing the public multiple times the amount of previous EPA chiefs' personal security, the Washington Post reported. Perrotta wrote in the memo to an EPA travel coordinator, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Post, that Pruitt's security team was requesting that he be "strategically" given business class or first class tickets.

"We have observed and [sic] increased awareness and at times lashing out from passengers which occurs while the Administrator is seated in coach with [his personal security detail] not easily accessible to him due to uncontrolled full flights," Perrotta wrote.

"Therefore," Perrotta continued, "we believe that the continued use of coach seats for the Administrator would endanger his life and therefore respectfully as that he be placed in either business or first class accommodations."

The memo did not offer any examples of Pruitt being dangerously threatened, but this isn't the only time that the EPA has made that claim. Part of the justification for his constant security detail, according to the Post, are the “very personal, ugly threats" that an EPA official said Pruitt had been subject to. Federal regulations about travel for government officials state that officials must take cost into account when traveling, and that first class tickets can only be justified by certain circumstances, like flights of longer than 14 hours or medical necessity. They also make an allowance for first class travel "exceptional security circumstances," when "use of coach class accommodations would endanger your life or government property."

