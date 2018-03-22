This Essay About Knitting From 'The Curse Of The Boyfriend Sweater' Will Inspire You To Finish Your Own Work In Progress — Even If It Means Starting From Scratch
OK, creating is hard. No, that's not exactly a groundbreaking thought, but I think it still needs to be said. Making anything with your own two hands or with your own brain is a process that takes so much time and so much effort and requires so much acceptance — of both yourself and the process. And sometimes, that means allowing yourself the grace to just start over. Alanna Okun talks about this oft-overlooked part of the creative process in her her essay "Frogging, or How to Start Over" from her new collection The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater. She writes:
Oof. Does that sound familiar creative fam? It certainly rings true for me when it comes to my writing, and I have a feeling it will cause a gasp of recognition for anyone who has ever made anything. Sure, Okun is talking specifically about knitting, but she's also talking about so much more. How many times have you gotten past it — the exhausting late nights, the painful sore wrists, summoning the brain power to even get started — to write the first ten chapters, paint the first few strokes, knit together the first few rows. You did it! You've started creating a thing! It feels fantastic! You can do this! But, wait...
Okun writes:
For me, the mistake usually comes around the 10,000-word mark when I suddenly realize that the setting is all wrong or the pacing is off. For you, it might come after 10 hours of staring at the same painting before you decide you don't like the mood of the work. Whatever it is, the realization that you messed up usually leads to bargaining, then anger, then a long stream of self-flagellation.
This is usually, from my experience, the place where I just... stop. And as Okun and every other creative spirit knows, this phase can last anywhere from one work day to months on end. You might completely abandon your current project for other, shiny new ones. You might not work on anything at all. But when it comes to the creative mind, it loves to obsess over unfinished work. There's just no escaping an unfinished project unscathed.
Okun writes:
Now, here's the part where things get really crazy. You have to make a decision: abandon your work entirely, which we both know you'll never really be able to do. Or, you can decide to start over.
Okun writes:
I don't know where along the way this became a thing, but it's not just knitters who are told to never start over. I can't count how many times I've been told that if I keep starting drafts over, I'll never get to a finished piece. But maybe we'd all feel more free to create if we stop following these hard and fast rules that someone else created for us. Maybe if we untether ourselves from the pressure of just finishing something, anything, even if we don't like it, we'll free up the brain space and the passion needed to make something really cool.
Okun writes:
Maybe it still won't be perfect. Or maybe it will be exactly what you had always dreamed it would be. In the end, though, you will have given yourself exactly what you probably never realized you needed to get it done — a little bit of kindness.