Do you possess a lot of teen angst and have a passion for glitter eye makeup? Then the Euphoria Season 2 casting call, which has just been made public, may be of great interest to you — not only since it could be your big chance to make a cameo, but also because the callout describes four brand new characters who will be taking part in the upcoming season, which is expected to debut later this year. And at this point, we'll take any Season 2 detail we can get. Bustle has reached out to HBO for comment about the casting details, but did not receive an immediate response.

The casting news was reportedly originally posted to the A24 Instagram account, though, unfortunately, the Instagram story has since expired and is no longer available to view. However, according to Hypebeast, interested parties can now fill out an online Google form if they want to audition. And that form just so happens to describe all of the various new Euphoria roles that are up for grabs.

As per the form, the four new characters include Darian, a 17-year-old sensitive outsider, who could struggle with addiction; Ray, a 17-year-old scrappy fighter who is also attractive "in a real and accessible way;" Ami, a drug addict stripper who hates her boyfriend; and Serena, a 50-year-old woman who has several side hustles and is described as "sassy and tough."

Eddy Chen/HBO

The audition process itself for one of these roles seems fairly simple. All you have to do is fill out the form and submit a video answering various questions. The callout also stated that hopefuls don't need prior acting experience in order to apply. However, shooting begins in March, which would require those chosen to travel to Los Angeles for filming. And, if that sounds doable to you, don't wait too long to submit your application. According to Project Casting, the casting call will come to a close by Jan. 27.

As for the characters themselves, even with the brief descriptions it's difficult to know how exactly they'll fit into Euphoria Season 2. Darian and Ray could very well be a couple of high school students who eventually cross paths with Rue, Cassie, Maddy, or even Kat. Meanwhile, Ami and Serena could easily fit into Jules' story. She did end up leaving town at the end of Season 1, despite Rue's pleas for her to stay. It would make sense for her to meet new people along the way — though who's to say if they'd end up being a friend or foe.

Barely anything else is known about Season 2, but if these new characters tell us anything it's that this second installment can't get here fast enough.