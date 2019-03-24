A proposed piece of legislation in Florida would make it more difficult for teenagers to end pregnancies. The Florida abortion bill would require teenagers to prove that they are mature enough to undergo the procedure before a judge officially grants them permission. Critics have argued that the bill's logic is faulty because it would require teens deemed too "immature" to have an abortion to become parents instead.

Under current Florida law, people who are under 18 are required to involve their parents in their decision to have an abortion, according to Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida. Specifically, parents must be notified that their child is going to have the procedure 48 hours before it is scheduled to take place. Under the proposed bill, HB 1335, physicians who perform abortions on minors would also have to have notarized written consent before they would be allowed to do the procedure, according to Newsweek.

If a teen is unable to get permission from their parent, according to Newsweek, then they would have to ask a judge to provide a waiver. The teen in question would then have to meet a list of criteria that assess whether they are "mature enough" to have an abortion, according to Newsweek.

More to come...