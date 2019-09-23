It may still be warm outside, but things are about to get very icy — Frozen, to be exact. The new Frozen 2 trailer has arrived, giving fans a look at what's to come for our favorite sisters, Anna and Elsa, and their kingdom of Arendelle. Not only does it tease a very treacherous journey ahead for Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff, but it also gives fans a first look at all of the new characters, including Sterling K. Brown's mystery warrior, that will help them along the way — or hurt them.

The sequel to Disney's uber-successful winter phenomenon will finally introduce fans to King Agnarr, Anna and Elsa's protective but loving father (in flashbacks, of course). Viewers are also sure to fall in love with Bruni, described as a "curious and cute" salamander who just can't resist Elsa's icy powers, according to a press release obtained by Bustle.

Not only will the crew encounter new friends and foes, but they'll meet members of the nomadic Northuldra tribe, according to the press release. Honeymaren, a free spirit who aims to make peace throughout the enchanted forest, and her brother Ryder, whose love of reindeer is apparantly a match for Kristoff, seem to be harmless, but who knows what's to come from the tribe's "fiercely protective leader" Yelana?

Although everything looks all good and pleasant in Arendelle at the start of the new trailer, it quickly becomes clear that the kingdom is in danger for a mysterious reason. The sisters and their trusty friends encounter many threats during their mission, including tornadoes, icy cliffs, and mysterious floating crystals that are so pretty to look at. And in trying to save her home, it seems that Elsa will find the answers to a lot of her most pertinent questions. The official film synopsis reads:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff all return for the sequel to voice Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff, respectively. The cast also features Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsa's mother, Brown as Lieutenant Destin Mattias, the purpose of whom is still yet to be revealed, and, if the trailer is to be trusted, a new adorable reindeer family for Sven.

Brown previously teased his role at Disney's D23 Expo in August 2018, refusing to tell Variety if he would actually be singing in the film. “We shall see," he said. "If something does happen, it would happen in the movie, which you can see on November 22 in theaters near you.” However, he still took the opportunity to show off some of his vocal skills using a song from the first Frozen and also revealed that his favorite Disney princess was none other than Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. “Gotta represent for the sisters," he remarked.

As Brown said, Frozen 2 will premiere in theaters on November 22, so it just might be time to re-watch the first movie once again.