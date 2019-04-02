As women continue to demand for equal pay, some men apparently don't think it's even an issue to begin with. According to TIME, a SurveyMonkey poll on the gender pay gap found that half of the men surveyed don't believe it exists. The poll, carried out for Equal Pay Day, was conducted among a pool of 8,566 American adults in March, according to the publication.

In an analysis of the study, research scientist Jillesa Gebhardt wrote that 46 percent of male respondents said that the gender pay gap is "made up." It isn't any better when it comes to more specific age groups. Gebhardt further wrote, "Fully half of male millennials think that men and women are paid equally."

The survey also found that four in 10 Americans — or 38 percent of participants — believed that gender pay gap was simply political propaganda. And 31 percent of men polled, or three in 10, believed reports about the gender pay gap were "overblown." Two in 10 men in the study responded that "reports of the pay gap ... are 'fake news.'"

Yet despite some male respondents' opinion on pay inequity, the gender pay gap is very much real. Researchers have repeatedly presented cold hard data that men and women are compensated differently for the same work, with women being paid much less money than their male counterparts.

