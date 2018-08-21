Last week, a 12-year-old transgender student faced extensive online threats and mockery from parents after she used the girls' bathroom in her middle school's building. Now, a GoFundMe is helping this Oklahoma transgender student move away from the town of Achille and the school system in which she experienced harassment. So far, the fundraiser has skyrocketed past its original goal of $15,000, as it currently sits at around $31,000 and counting.

According to the GoFundMe page, which was started by Oklahoma City journalist L Anne Babb, the student's family moved to Achille, Oklahoma from Sherman, Texas several years ago after the student faced bullying at her former Texas school. The seventh grader has attended school through the Achille school system since fifth grade and previously used the staff bathroom. She decided to use the girls' bathroom on her first day of seventh grade, since her classes were located in a new building and she was unaware of the location of the staff bathroom.

A school parent, Jamie Crenshaw, then got word of the 12-year-old's use of the girls' bathroom and posted a "warning" to others on a Facebook page for Achille parents. As the Washington Post reported, Crenshaw wrote in a now-deleted post:

Heads up parents of 5th thru 7th grade girls, ... The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. REALLY . . . Looks like it’s gonna be a long year.

