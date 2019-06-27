"'You've been nicked love.' And then the 93-year-old woman was dragged, kicking and screaming, down to the police station for a crime she never committed." No, this is not the beginning of a super effed up true crime documentary. No guys, this is a real story. Sounds horrid right? Well what if I told you that this was all at the woman's own bidding? That it was a bit of a long held wish? Yes, this great-great-grandmother was arrested at her own request and in terms of legends, she is up there.

Pretty 52 reports that Josie Birds, who is an impressive 93 years of age, was arrested on June 22. It turns out that she revealed to her granddaughter her secret desire to be arrested. And what did said granddaughter do? Why she called the local police of course. But guys, this story is about to warm your heart.

Birds spilled to her granddaughter Pam Smith that as a part of her "bucket list," after a life of good lawful living, she wanted to get arrested. Yes, she wanted the full shabang. Cuffs, being dragged down the local clink, being interrogated. So Smith did what anyone would do for their darling nan. She made her wish come true by doing what is objectively possibly the worst thing you could ever do — she called the police on her.

Wouldn't you love to have been the person in the station who took the call? I mean, this woman is true crime fan goals.

Thankfully Smith kindly documented this all on her Twitter account including the fact that a fair few neighbours were curtain twitching at this bad granny.

"They were all out with their phones lol! She's well-known locally and has never put a foot wrong all her life. She is quite poorly now and wanted to do something "naughty" while she still has the strength to enjoy it. This has definitely put a bit smile on her face!"

Two off-duty officers agreed to arrest Birds, handcuffing her and bringing her down to Harpurhey Police Station in a police van. In what would usually be an incredibly stressful moment in a person's life, Birds was smiling ear to ear and too adorable to deal with. She did however bring on the serious expressions for her trip in the van and looked guilty as sin while sitting in the hot seat and being interrogated.

So what happened next? A night down the cells? Gang initiations? Prison tattoos? No guys something far more enjoyable than that — tea and cake.

The story show that being an older person doesn't mean you don't still have unusual hopes and dreams. Women like her and online sensation Baddie Winkle are proof that you never have to stop having fun. That you can be 90 and naughty.

I guess you might be wondering how the police themselves actually felt about this? The Greater Manchester Police tweeted Smith to say it was their absolute pleasure.

"Hello, I'm glad our officers could help out, looks like she got the full experience! Give our best to Josie and I'll try and pass your message back to the officers who kindly helped out."

Doesn't it just make you want to have your grandparents arrested this very moment? Just maybe check first that it is something they are up for.