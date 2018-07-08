The 2016 presidential election cycle went on for a notoriously long time, and two years later, its details are still being analyzed by academics and citizenry, alike. One New York Post columnist, however, believes there is reason to believe that the 2020 election might be so similar to 2016 that it could feature the exact same candidates, all over again. This weekend, writer Michael Goodwin argued that he believed there is a chance Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020, pointing to what he describes as urgent and frequent emails sent by Clinton-associated organizations.

In his column, which ran in the Post over the weekend, Goodwin relied on four key points to make his case: there is currently no other clear Democratic opponent to run against Trump, the sheer number of other Democratic presidential hopefuls could help consolidate Clinton's support, she could potentially beat many Democratic contenders in their own state, and she'd probably bring in a lot of money to take on Trump's reelection.

"Hillary Clinton is up to something," Goodwin wrote.

In the past, Clinton has firmly denied that she has any intention of running for the presidency again, let alone in a rematch against the man who beat her only a few years prior.

"No, I'm not going to run again," she said on BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour" in October of 2017.

"I'm trying to make the case about what we need to do so that what happened in my election doesn't happen again," she said at the time. "But I'll also be raising money and support for candidates and causes I believe in. And I'll be supporting the Democratic Party in the elections this year, next year and 2020."

Trump, for his part, has seemed enthusiastic about another potential showdown with his rival. "I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020?" Trump tweeted on October 16. "My answer was, ‘I hope so!’"

The president isn't the only member of his family to express interest in a rematch, either. After Goodwin's column was published, Donald Trump Jr. shared the piece on Twitter, writing, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN," accompanied with several praying hands emojis.

As for the rest of Twitter, reactions to the discussion were mixed. "I really feel like if we head down this path Trump will win 2020," wrote one user.

"It's just for show and for something to talk about," said another user. "There is no chance she will run in 2020. For the Democrats she's the face of the past."

Both Trump supporters and opponents said that they believed a rehash of the 2016 presidential election would result in another win for Trump. "It doesn't matter," wrote one user. "She wouldn't win the Democratic primary. She'd put up Jeb!-type numbers if she were lucky," they said, referencing Jeb Bush's failed primary bid in 2016.

If Clinton were to make another bid for the highest elected political office in the United States, chances are that, as was the case the last time, her intentions would be kept under lock and key until her camp was ready to make a very public announcement. Last time, that came by way of an emotional video, wherein Clinton said that "Americans need a champion" and that she wanted "to be that champion."

For most of the campaign, Clinton was lauded as frontrunner guaranteed to sweep in the voting both. When she lost, many political commentators were stunned at the outcome. Analysis of her loss has continued in the year and a half since.

It's still way too early to know who, exactly, will challenge Trump in 2020, but people around the world will remain on the edges of their seats until that person is revealed.