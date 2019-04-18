The Fast & Furious franchise is known for its ability to blend together action, drama, comedy, and cars — lots and lots of cars. The franchise has basically created its own genre at this point. And now with the new spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, the genre is growing to include a bit of superhero fantasy too. The new Hobbs & Shaw trailer declares the villainous Idris Elba "Black Superman," which isn't far off considering he's described in the trailer as a "super soldier."

Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as frenimies Hobbs and Shaw, respectively. Statham originated the character of Deckard Shaw, a former British Special Forces assassin, in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and has played him twice more since in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Johnson, meanwhile, has played Hobbs, an American agent, since debuting the character in Fast Five (2011). Over the course of the films, Hobbs and Shaw have fought on opposite sides, but they were forced to band together in The Fate of the Furious, and their reluctant alliance was so adored by fans, they got their own spinoff.

If you couldn't tell from this trailer, and if you haven't seen the past films, Hobbs and Shaw aren't really the best of pals. In fact, they're not even buddies. They're working together on this mission, sure, but do they like it? The annoyed stares and one-upping going on in the trailers definitely clues you into the fact that they're already at odds. But with a villain like Elba's Brixton Lore, they need to put their differences aside to really defeat him.

The Rock on YouTube

"Look at me," Brixton says in this trailer. "I'm Black Superman." And he is most definitely not wrong. He is technically a "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist," according to the press release received by Bustle, and he wants to get his hands on a bio-weapon that could kill half of the world. In the first trailer, Brixton declared, "I'm dealing with future of the planet. I'm the necessary shock to the system. I am human evolutionary change — bullet-proof, superhuman." So super strong, super bullet-proof, and honestly way out of the league of villains Hobbs and Shaw have faced before.

Working on this high-energy and action-packed film was exciting for Elba, he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was great to watch [Johnson and Statham] work and learn from them. David Leitch, the director, was a complete draw for me; I love him and I think he’s a fantastic director." (Leitch directed Deadpool 2, so you probably already know he's an expert at mixing comedy and action and making one major blockbuster.)

Since this is Brixton's first time in the Fast & Furious world, Elba said that he was able to really start off on a clean slate, however he liked. "I was given free reign to make a character that hopefully sits in the zeitgeist of the Fast world, but just feels a little bit elevated," he said. "My character borders on the lines of scientific and I think that is quite an exciting area for the Fast franchise to go. This guy is a mean motherf*cker, and I had a lot of fun playing him.”

But, really, who wouldn't have fun playing Fast & Furious' "Black Superman"?