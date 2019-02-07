For people who have periods, feeling crummy during your time of the month is an age-old problem. The physical and emotional effects of having a period are often dismissed as just a part of life. For the most part, they are; there is not a lot that can be done to completely stop them. But, that takes away from just how difficult it can be to deal with the blessing and curse that is a period. Luckily, Urban Outfitters is making your period a little bit easier with the Huggable Pizza Heating + Cooling Pad that is perfect for cramps.

One of the most prevalent complaints during a period is deep, strong lower abdominal cramps. Period cramps really are a case where if you don't get them, you just don't get them. A period cramp feels like a stomach ache mixed with a pulled muscle, and can even be so intense that some people throw up. Heating pads are one of the most classic remedies for the side effect, as well as one of the most simple. But why got any run-of-the-mill heating pad when you could get one that a) both heats and cools, and b) is shaped like PIZZA? Who knew that was even an option? Well, now you do.

The Huggable Pizza Heating + Cooling Pad is a period-haver's dream. Per the Urban Outfitters website, this "pizza-shaped plushie offer[s] warmth and relaxation whenever you need it! Microwave it to keep you warm or even freeze it to cool you off. Filled with natural buckwheat grains and lavender said to help soothe sore spots, too." If you've never had the pleasure of smelling lavender, you're missing out on one of the most floral, soothing aromas known to humankind. Talk about taking self-care to the next level. Plus, the plush pizza is smiley, soft, and squishy, so you can snuggle with it while you bask in all its insides have to offer.

There is something so endearing about an accessory that is shaped like a snack. Have you seen how popular fruit prints are on fabrics? In any case, if you're looking to get the most out of your period pampering, consider adding some s'mores to the mix. No, not real s'mores — Smoko S’mores USB Heat-Up Plush Slippers. Another offering from Urban Outfitters, the Smoko S'mores slippers are just about the most adorable campfire treat you can imagine. Described on the Urban Outfitters site as, "Fluffy fleece slippers heat up via USB cord to make sure you’ve never got cold feet."

There is no singular best way to deal with menstrual cramps. How you get relief for one of the most irritating parts of having a uterus is pretty subjective. But, if you have yet to try something as simple as heat or cold, take this as a sign to do so. Sometimes just a heating pad can make the tensing muscles that are giving you pain to unclench. Take time for yourself, and appreciate that menstrual cramps are much more than merely a nuisance. Pizza, as it turns out, might just be the best medicine.