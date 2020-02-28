This Is The #1 Best-Selling Exfoliator In Japan — & You Can Buy It On Amazon

It's a favorite of beauty editors, celebrities, and the in-the-know skin-care obsessed. In a country known for their revolutionary beauty innovations, it's their number-one best-selling exfoliator. It has thousands of positive Amazon reviews, and countless blog posts devoted to singing its praises. I'm talking, of course, about Cure Natural Aqua Gel, one of Japan's most popular beauty products and the recipient of the 2019 Brand of the Year Award in the Health and Beauty Category at the World Branding Awards (for the third consecutive year, nonetheless).

First, the good news. Cure Natural Aqua Gel is sold on Amazon, through the brand's official storefront. That means no third-party sellers are involved, so you can trust that you're getting the real thing. It's even eligible for free two-day Prime shipping, which means you can have it delivered to your doorstep in about the same amount of time it'd take for you to fly to Japan.

But next, the better news. To celebrate the brand's third consecutive year winning the prestigious World Branding award, they've launched an exclusive gift set containing two of their other, lesser-known award-winning products, Cure Water Treatment and Cure Bath Time, as well as a bottle of the iconic Cure Natural Aqua Gel. But the set also includes two bonus Water Treatments in travel-sized bottles for on-the-go use. Combined, that's $107 worth of Cure products — but the set is being offered for just under $70 on Amazon.

At this point, you might be wondering what Cure Natural Aqua Gel actually is. Made of 91% activated hydrogen water, which is rich in good-for-skin antioxidants, as well as aloe, gingko and rosemary extracts, the unique formula exfoliates the top layer of your skin so it becomes smooth and baby-soft. What people most love about the Aqual Gel's unique exfoliating formula is that you can actually see it working. As you massage the gel onto your face, you'll see tiny white balls of dead skin coming off, which makes for a weirdly satisfying (and dare we say, fun?) experience. And of course, the results are incredible. In addition to smooth, soft skin, expect increased radiance and clarity.

As for the other products in the exclusive gift set? The Cure Water Treatment is a delicious, thirst-quenching moisturizer that can be used as a day cream, night cream, makeup primer, or even body lotion. It's oil-free, so any skin type can use it safely without worrying about clogged pores or breakouts, and it absorbs beautifully into skin — sans residue, sans shine. And, staying true to the brand's ethos of creating more innovative, inventive versions of everyday beauty products, this isn't your average moisturizer. As you apply it, you'll notice tiny droplets of activated hydrogen water forming — it's almost like giving your skin a super-powered, hydrating rain shower. (Remember, in the gift set, you'll get one full-sized bottle and two travel-sized bottles of the Water Treatment.)

The last product in the gift set is Cure Bath Time. Another ingenious way to treat your skin in a fun, creative way, these are bath salts for your face. They're made of 100% ruby rock salts from Nepal of the highest quality, which have been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various skin conditions for thousands of years. The salts are rich in antioxidants and can purportedly help with everything from dehydration to inflammation. To use, simply fill a large bowl or basin with warm water and pour in one-fifth a packet of the salts. Once they're fully dissolved, splash your face a few times with the water/ salt mixture, then rinse with clean water. Your skin will be left feeling soft, cleansed, and refreshed.

If you can't get enough of Japanese beauty, this gift set is a must-try. Or, if you'd rather start off with the cult-favorite Cure Natural Aqua Gel, you can buy it individually through the link below.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.