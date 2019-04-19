In case you missed it, CBD is still everywhere, and it seems like everyone from your work wife to your mom is using the stuff. But while there isn't a ton of research that conclusively shows how or why CBD is effective, many people claim it helps with things like stress, sleep, anxiety, pain, and even period cramps. To find out how women are using CBD, natural health product review site Remedy Review surveyed nearly 1,000 women to see whether they think CBD is an effective way to help them feel their best. The survey covers women from a wide range of ages, income levels, and education levels who are all using CBD for lots of different reasons. The results are a revealing look into how real women are using CBD in their everyday lives.

First, let's back up a tad: Cannabidiol (CBD) is the non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant, and unlike marijuana, it doesn’t contain any THC, so it won't get you high, according to Medical News Today. People turn to CBD products as a natural remedy for a variety of health conditions, says Medical News Today, including natural pain and inflammation relief, help quitting smoking, epilepsy treatment, treatment for neurological disorders, treatment for anxiety disorders, and much more. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration has only approved CBD for the treatment of epilepsy, and while state-by-state regulations mean it's typically OK to buy and sell, the Drug Enforcement administration (DEA) still considers the substance to be illegal federally.

Uriel Sinai/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to the survey, millennials ages 20 to 39 are the highest CBD users at 71%, while only about 11% of Baby Boomers reported using CBD. But they aren’t actually using CBD that often; 44% of survey respondents reported using CBD only seven days a month, while 24% reported using CBD 20 days a month. And there’s a generational different in how women are using are using CBD. The top reasons millennials are using CBD include anxiety relief, relaxation, and pain relief, the survey says, but the top reasons Generation X are using CBD is pain relief first, then followed by anxiety relief and relaxation. The top reason Baby Boomers use CBD is pain relief, too, but they also use it to improve their sleep and to help with their anxiety, according to the survey.

The market is inundated with different types of CBD products right now, but 52% of Baby Boomers and more than 39% of Generation X prefer to get their CBD through tinctures, which are a concentrated liquid herb that you drop under your tongue, according to the survey, while 42% of millennials prefer CBD edibles. And when it comes to period relief, the survey says CBD edibles are the top preference at 55%, followed by vapes at 50% and topicals like lotions and lip balm at 45%.

Uriel Sinai/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So how effective do these women find CBD in treating their various ailments? Around 55% of respondents said CBD was effective in treating their anxiety, and about 50% said CBD was an effective way to manage pain, according to the survey. Around 50% of the respondents also said CBD helped them feel more relaxed, the survey said. When it came to their periods, 78% of women found CBD was an effective way to manage their symptoms, the survey said, with transdermal patches and concentrates like wax or dabs being the most effective application methods.

Overall, across generations, the survey said women are moderately satisfied with their CBD use — so they’re not blown away, but they’re not completely disappointed either. So if you've been thinking about giving CBD a try, you know there are people out there who've actually seen some positive results from trying it out.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding marijuana, CBD, and other related products are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.