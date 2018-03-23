Kanye West albums and endless criticism go hand in hand. NBC’s The Office and endless quotable moments go hand in hand. But Kanye West and The Office together? It’s a mashup that's more fitting than you think.

On March 3, YouTube user MrBroks00 uploaded an amazing video of every Kanye album as described by scenes from The Office (for diehard Yeezy fans, mixtapes and live albums were not included). It was posted on March 3, but went viral on Thursday when it was tweeted by Twitter account Kanye The Best. Somehow the one-minute and 55 second video is surprisingly on point, capturing the essence of West’s studio albums with just a snippet from a scene from the long-running NBC sitcom starring its heart and soul, Michael Scott played by the illustrious Steve Carell. Is Michael Scott the Kanye West of Scranton? He would certainly say yes.

The stand-out from the discography-scene pairing is definitely 808s & Heartbreak, described by the scene where Darryl and backup singers Kelly, Kevin, Creed, and Andy sing “Dunder Mifflin (The People Person’s Paper People)” when Michael interrupts with, “Timeout — I was under the impression that this was going to be a rap.” “What’s rap?” Darryl asks. And that pretty much sums up how the public generally felt when Yeezy released 808s in all its auto-tuned glory in 2008. People definitely came around to the album, and it's got its bangers like "Love Lockdown" and "Heartless," but people were pretty freaked out when it first dropped

MrBroks00 on YouTube

A close second from this Yeezy in Scranton vid: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as told by Michael Scott in the episode where he hits Meredith with his car:

"Do I need to be liked? Absolutely not. I like to be liked. I enjoy being liked. I have to be liked, but it's not like this compulsive need to be liked, like my need to be praised."

If that's not MBDTF in a nutshell, nothing is. In fact, it's more or less a summation of West's entire career. But, hey, MBDTF was not only liked, it was absolutely praised, and has been put on many a "Best Albums Of The Decade" lists. He did it!

Of course, all the scenes for Yeezy's discography are pretty on point. The video even manages to used the infamous fire scene from "Stress Relief" when everyone in the office is freaking out in the face of Dwight's fire drill. Oscar falls through the ceiling. Michael throws an overhead projector out the window. What album does this describe? Yeezus, of course, which was chaotic as all get out. Fittingly, the clip ends with Dwight's airhorn.

It's not the first "Kanye West Albums Described By" — there's also a Simpsons version and a Spongebob version available on YouTube, and they're both pretty good. But there's just something about Michael Scott's journey that's uncannily like Yeezy's. For The Life of Pablo, West's latest studio album, which he released in 2016 (which means he's due for another soon), the clip is Michael saying, "I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." It would be tough to describe to a non-Kanye fan just how on point that is, because how do you begin with the crazy rollout of the album itself? It was a wild ride.

In the mentions of Kanye The Best's tweet, everyone seems to have a different favorite clip, which makes sense; Yeezy has so many different styles over the years that everyone has a different favorite album. Just like everyone has a different favorite episode of The Office. Maybe that's why Kanye's albums seen through the lens of Scranton, PA works so well.