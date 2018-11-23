On Wednesday, the Trump administration released a sweeping report about climate change with a clear, unambiguous message: Global warming is real, serious, and will have catastrophic impacts on the United States if significant action isn't taken to stop it. But those effects won't hit everybody the hardest: The national climate change assessment warns that "marginalized communities" will be impacted the most by rising global temperatures.

The report — officially Volume II of the Fourth National Climate Estimate — was produced by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and its release was mandated by Congress. It outlines the effects climate change has already had in the U.S., and warns that it will have an even more disastrous impact on the country under the status quo.

"Future climate change is expected to further disrupt many areas of life, exacerbating existing challenges to prosperity posed by aging and deteriorating infrastructure, stressed ecosystems, and economic inequality," the report's authors write. They note that climate change, in addition to directly affecting the environment, will have deep and lasting effects on the U.S. economy as well.

But these consequences, the report warns, "will not be distributed equally."

"People who are already vulnerable, including lower-income and other marginalized communities, have lower capacity to prepare for and cope with extreme weather and climate-related events and are expected to experience greater impacts."

More to come...