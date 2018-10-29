There are very few things in life that can always bring a smile to your face no matter what is going on in the world, and dogs are one of them. Animals, in general, are joys to have and to watch because they're so full of unconditional love. They also tend to do some derpy stuff sometimes, making for an irresistible combo. Now, your desire to have more dog content has been heard, because the new Netflix Original series Dogs features human's best friends as their prominent subject, if you couldn't tell by the title.

Premiering on Nov. 16 worldwide, the series will consist of six episodes, coinciding with the "six stories of unconditional love" the trailer mentions. As Variety reports, the stories are independent from each other and are all about the deep bonds that form between humans and canine. For example, the first episode will revolve around an 11-year-old girl who suffers from seizures and Rory, her therapy dog. And, according to the report, viewers will see dogs from all over the world featured, specifically from Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy, and the United States.

Glen Zipper, who co-directed Dogs with Amy Berg, believes dogs are not only integral to their masters, but also to the world as a while, and he has a point. “Dogs don’t just make us feel loved, dogs make us feel safe,” Zipper told Variety. “In the world we live in today, no matter how divided we are, we should take care to realize how much dogs mean to all of us, and how our bond with them can help bring us together.”

Netflix on YouTube

The trailer is a joyous compilation of human's best friend, with shots of all types of furry friends. From service dogs, to regular pets, to working dogs, all are adorable and show a different aspect of the animals and the roles they play in the lives of their owners and those around them.

The trailer gives a few sneak peeks into Dogs' actual main subjects. There's Ayham, who had to flee Syria, and was forced to leave his big, furry husky Zeus, behind. His story is about how he's trying to walk the risky path of bringing Zeus over the country's border, into Lebanon. The rest of the series will focus on an Italian fisherman, dog groomers from Japan, and a shelter in Costa Rica. And in another episode, the focus will be not just on one owner and dog, but of the adoption process from street, to shelter, to forever home.

This docuseries seems to come at the perfect time. As of Oct. 29, 2018, the fall is a time when there are so many horrible things going on, it's hard to turn on the TV or check social media without getting bombarded by horrendous news. Feel-good TV is almost essential nowadays and can go hand-in-hand with self-care for some. It's why co-director Berg hopes Dogs brings some comfort to viewers at home. “In times of division, volatility and confusion ‘Dogs’ is an emotional palate cleanse," Berg said in her interview with Variety. "Watching the show offers a salve for the spirit and reminds us of the redemptive power of love."

As one of the subjects says in the trailer, dogs are the heart of whatever family they belong to. Whether it's in a working capacity or just as a pet, dogs are fluffy balls of love and joy, and a whole series dedicated to them couldn't be anything but soothing in these troubled times.