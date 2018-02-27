It's been over four years since Paul Walker's sudden death, and it still remains one of the greatest Hollywood tragedies in recent history. Now, a new documentary called I Am Paul Walker will give his fans a closer look at the star after he passed away in a car accident. As People reports, Paramount Network will create the documentary, which will give Walker's fans a completely new look at the late star's life.

Paramount has previously created documentaries about other celebrities who passed away tragically, which includes Heath Ledger, Chris Farley, and JFK Jr. As with those other documentaries, the network revealed that Walker's will give audiences an intimate look at his life — and death. As the press release stated, the documentary will include the late star's Fast and Furious co-stars, so you can probably bet that Vin Diesel will make a few emotional appearances.

Walker starred in The Fast and the Furious movies, from the first of the series in 2001 until Furious 7, which came out in 2015. Sadly, he died during the filming of his final Fast and Furious film in Nov. 2013, in a car accident unrelated to the film's production. According to Entertainment Weekly, Furious 7 found a way to complete Walker's character's storyline with CGI and Walker's two brothers, Cody and Caleb.

In addition to sharing memories from Walker's film career which included roles in other action movies like Takers and Vehicle 19, the upcoming documentary will also focus on commemorating Walker's commitment to charitable work. According to the Daily Beast, Walker founded a nonprofit called Reach Out Worldwide, which he was seemingly as passionate about as his acting career. He certainly was equally committed to giving back, as Reach Out Worldwide offered natural disaster relief around the world. According to the Daily Beast, Walker's organization helped out in Indonesia, Chile, Alabama, the Philippines, and Haiti before the actor passed away at age 40.

Walker's Fast and Furious co-star, Michelle Rodriguez told the Daily Beast, "He was a real fucking dude with a big-ass heart." She continued, saying, "Like, fuck talking about doing shit for people, I’m going to go out there and start a charity. Hands first."

Tragically, Walker passed away in a car crash that occurred while he and his friend, Roger Rodas, were leaving a Reach Out Worldwide event. As US Weekly reports, earlier in the day, Walker had been co-hosting an event to raise money for victims of a Philippines Typhoon. The car accident came as a shocking event for everyone, fans and family members alike. The fact that I Am Paul Walker will focus on the late actor's philanthropic achievements sounds like the perfect way for the documentary to pay tribute to the actor's life.

