On Tuesday evening, history was made in the Georgia Democratic primary. Candidates saw success because people stepped up and made sure that they voted. Now, candidates are looking ahead to the midterm elections in November to focus on how they can channel the momentum from their primaries into electoral victory. Indeed, this Stacey Abrams victory tweet reinforces just how powerful your midterm vote can be — and why getting out and voting can make all the difference.

Abrams' victory in the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary was incredibly historic. If Abrams wins the midterm election in November, she will become the first-ever African American woman governor in the United States. In reflecting on Abrams' victory and her prospects for success in the general election, MSNBC host Joy Reid wrote a poignant message on Twitter:

If you don't think Stacey Abrams can win the general, it's because you doubt that everyone who would vote for her will. Ask yourself why that is, and then ask yourself what can be done about it. Politics is freeform. Anyone can win if enough people vote. Tick tock.

Reid's tweet stresses the importance of making sure that the support Abrams (and all candidates) have received in the primary election continues as the general midterm election draws near. Historically, midterm election turnout is low, especially for Democrats, and Reid's tweet emphasized that this needs to — and can — change.

Abrams won the Democratic primary over Stacey Evans with around 76 percent of the vote. While Abrams secured a strong victory in the Democratic primary, the gubernatorial race will likely be a much harder-fought battle. As POLITICO reported, Republicans have won the last four gubernatorial elections in Georgia.

Moreover, while, according to Mother Jones, Abrams raised significantly more money than Evans in the Democratic primary (over twice the amount), at least one of the top contenders for the Republican gubernatorial nominee spot, Casey Cagle, has raised more than triple Abrams' funds.

However, as Mother Jones reported, Abrams has emphasized that votes ultimately matter more than funding, telling author Jamilah King, "Any businessperson will tell you it’s not who has the biggest bank account when you start a business, it’s who gets the most customers.”

Indeed, Abrams based her primary campaign on seeking to amplify voters' voices, particularly the voices of those who are sometimes dismissed in political races. As Asma Khalid of NPR characterized it, Abrams' strategy epitomized the notion that, "the only way a Democrat can win is by engaging with untapped minority voters, particularly those in rural communities, who've often been overlooked."

Many on Twitter readily agreed with the sentiment that maintaining voter enthusiasm and ensuring turnout will be key to midterm electoral success for Abrams and many other candidates. Indeed, in response to Reid's aforementioned tweet, one Twitter user, @ChetPowell, wrote:

Absolutely! I'm not going to just sit back & wait on election day. I'm going to get out & WORK for Stacey Abrams & EVERY other Democratic candidate. Let's elect @staceyabrams,THE MOST qualified person & make history at the same time. #GeorgiaBlue2018

Georgia's gubernatorial election will take place on November 6, 2018. The current Republican governor, Nathan Deal, cannot seek re-election, as he is term-limited. Thus, Abrams will face either the aforementioned Cagle or candidate Brian Kemp in the race (Kemp and Cagle are headed to a runoff election after neither candidate was able to secure enough votes for the nomination on Tuesday).

Overall, it is clear that voter turnout will be key to determining whether or not Abrams — and many other candidates — will secure victory in the November midterm elections. Thus, if you want to ensure that your preferred candidate secures victory in November, make sure you get out and vote on Election Day.