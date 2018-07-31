The Trump administration has seen many staffers come and go throughout its tenure thus far. One of its more controversial former staffers is continuing to make waves and garner widespread attention, including internationally. In fact, a new petition to ban Steve Bannon from the U.K. is starting to turn heads in Parliament. Much of the momentum behind the petition likely stems from Bannon's planned new organization called "The Movement," which seeks to unify Europeans who are affiliated with the far right in their respective countries.

As Bloomberg reported, the petition was launched on July 27 by Bruce Johnston, who the outlet described as a citizen activist. The petition is on the U.K government and Parliament's website and includes the following description:

Steve Bannon is a far-right political figure who poses a direct risk to the security of the UK. He should not be allowed to enter the UK to spread messages of hate.

At the time of publication, the petition contains just under 8,000 signatures. It requires 10,000 signatures to receive an official response from the United Kingdom's government and 100,000 signatures to be considered for debate in Parliament. Johnston told Bloomberg that he decided to launch the petition last week out of concern for what he believes Bannon represents. " [Bannon] is dangerous and really shouldn’t be in the country," Johnston said. “We need to get to the stage where we protect our democracy.”

As The Guardian reported, Bannon's new organization is slated to be based in Brussels and will be committed to creating a unified, anti-European Union coalition to dominate the European Parliament elections in May 2019. As the Daily Beast noted, The Movement will provide campaign services, like polling and messaging advice, to far right candidates across Europe. As the outlet described, if Bannon is successful in getting more far right candidates elected and creating a unified Parliamentary coalition, these officials could stand to seriously influence the future trajectory of the European Parliament.

More to come ...