After she defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat and was elected to represent Virginia's 7th District in the House of Representatives, Abigail Spanberger gave her victory speech on Tuesday night. Amid the celebrations, a photo of Spanberger and her daughter playing at her feet as the former CIA operative delivered her comments that triumphant night has been shared widely on social media.

Photojournalist Erin Schaff took the photo on assignment for The New York Times. On Twitter, Schaff tweeted, "Abigail Spanberger's daughter Catherine, age 4, crawled in-between her mother's legs and looked up at her mom during @SpanbergerVA07's victory speech after winning Virginia's 7th District congressional seat as a Democrat, in Richmond, VA on Nov. 6."

Facing the audience at The Westin Hotel on Tuesday night, a visibly thrilled Spanberger said, "We won an unwinnable district by doing exactly what campaign should do. We focused on the needs of the people, the voters. We talked about the substinant issues affecting their lives."

The Democrat also said that she would be certain to represent the needs of local Virginians regardless of what political party they belonged to. "It is my profound honor to be standing here tonight," Spanberger said, "and I am committed to bringing you the kind of responsive and accountable leadership you deserve." In Schaff's photo, Spanberger's daughter could be seen looking up at her mother while smiling.

