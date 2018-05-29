Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to help brighten up your day with an Insta snap. On May 28, Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her kids, Luna and Miles, together for the first time on Instagram. Basically, it will be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

In the photo, Teigen's daughter, Luna, is really embracing her big sister role. She can be seen gazing adoringly at her adorable baby brother as she gives him his pacifier. Her brother looks super snug amongst his fluffy bedding in the picture. While the model has posted photos of her two kids before (including Miles for the first time on May 20), this is the first one that she's posted of the two of them together.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host's photo really shows that she has two of the world's cutest kids (as if that wasn't a known fact already). And it looks like all of her followers can't help but agree with that, just based off of their Instagram comments. One user said, "This is the definition of precious!" and another, "Omg!!! Too cute for words!"

The lovely snap, captured by John Legend's brother Ron Stephens II, really stands by itself, which is why Teigen only captioned it with a simple red heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, this wasn't the first time that Teigen gave the world a glimpse of her newborn son. On May 20, she released the first photo of Miles via her Instagram account. Not only did she get to show off her son for the first time, but her post also served as the name announcement for her little one.

She captioned the post, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in little peeps and nuzzles." On the same day of the name reveal, John Legend gave a little bit of insight into his son's name during his appearance on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards. As it turns out, Teigen and Legend went with their own little music-related naming trend for their second child.

He explained, to E! News' Jason Kennedy, "Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens." The singer went on to say that Miles' name was sealed shortly after his birth. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles,'" he said. So, Miles is just like his big sister with his music inspired name. Luna's middle name, Simone, is a reference Nina Simone, as Legend told E! News.

Teigen previously revealed that she had welcomed her son via Twitter. On May 16, she wrote to her followers that "Somebody's herrrrrrre," which obviously meant that she gave birth to her second child. A couple of days later, on May 18, the model talked about her baby one again in a response to a fan.

When the fan asked whether Teigen's son looked like Luna, she responded with, "Same nose!" She also wrote that the family is "so in love" with the newest addition to their brood.

Miles' big sister seems especially enamored by her new baby brother, as Teigen's photo shows. As her dad told People on May 22, Luna may really be "stepping her game up" after her sibling's birth. Legend said, "She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

While Luna has upped her game after Miles' birth, based on Teigen's newest photo of her children, it doesn't appear as though any kind of sibling rivalry has stopped the big sister from taking care of her baby bro.