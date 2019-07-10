If you haven’t already zipped-through the entire third season of Stranger Things, I feel bad for you, son. And you best catch up quick because the Pull&Bear Stranger Things collection that recently launched is sure to give away some spoiler quotes from the popular Netflix series. The line is "bitchin'" in the best way possible.

Shoppers are in for a real treat with Pull&Bear’s 9-piece collection of Stranger Things-inspired shirts. In honor of the third season, the brand is releasing a bunch of graphic T-shirts with images and stills from the show. Fans will find pieces with everything from striped shirts with the show’s logo to tops that feature Eleven and Max licking away at ice cream outside the Starcourt Mall. Plus, there’s even a tee with El’s unforgettable “I dump your ass” comment written across one of the tops.

Fans can step into the ‘80s, the mysterious Starcourt Mall, and the Upside Down now as the collection is already available online at Pull&Bear.com. Every single tee in the collection ranges from sizes XS to XXL and retails for $25.90, so feel free to splurge on more than one. Be quick, though, because sizes are already selling out fast.

Here are some of the coolest T-shirt picks inspired the coolest kids in Hawkins.

Pull&Bear Stranger Things 3 Starcourt T-shirt

Fans can scoot up to their screens to watch the "Battle of Starcourt" episode (again) while rocking the final scene on their shirt. When all the kids of Hawkins finally come together, you know it's about to go down.

Pull&Bear Black Stranger Things 3 Logo T shirt

There are always shoppers who are a bit more low-key with their fandom. Those who want to rep the show a little more subtly can pick up one of these all black Stranger Things logo tees to go with, well, anything in your closet.

Pull&Bear Black Stranger Things 3 Dustin T-shirt

Although this season, Dustin spent his time saving the world with Steve, Robin, and Erica, his moment to shine comes to fruition in this True American Hero Tee featuring the character's face. If it weren't for Dustin (and Suzie) who knows what would lie ahead for Stranger Things kids.

Pull&Bear Yellow Stranger Things 3 Eleven and Max T-shirt

The moment that crushed "Meleven" shippers everywhere is printed smack dab on the cover of this shirt featuring Max and Eleven. The "I Dump Your Ass" tee is sure to come in handy at some point.

Pull&Bear Stranger Things 3 striped T-shirt

Another simple, but sweet tee in this collection is this yellow and red striped tee with the Stranger Things logo in red on the left breast. Not too flashy, but it's good enough to recreate a fun '80s-inspired streetwear fit.

Pull&Bear Stranger Things 3 characters T-shirt

Eleven leads the pack in this intense graphic tee. Ready for another battle, Max, Lucas, Will, and Mike are there for back up for the telekinetic heroine.

There's no doubt fans will eat up this collection like a Mind Flayer eats, well, people. Don't be shocked if you end up getting almost every single tee. After all, stranger things have happened.