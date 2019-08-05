When it comes to things that sound too goo to be true, a puppies and Prosecco party held in a luxurious hotel suite ranks pretty high. But yet, that's what one Denver, Colorado hotel is offering guests. And not only that, it's for a good cause. I mean, there's doing something relaxing to escape from the stress of the world, and then there's drinking Prosecco while hanging out in a comfy hotel with puppies and supporting their shelter. This sounds truly next level.

As reported by Delish, the hotel hosting this experience is called the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver. The package is available in honor of National Dog Day, which is August 26. To get your own Puppies and Prosecco party, guests must stay a night in the Luxury Suite between August 23 and August 26 and pay $50 on top of the price of the room, with 50% of the proceeds going to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-killer rescue center for young puppies in the Rocky Mountain region. (It's unclear which part counts as "the proceeds"; the hotel has not yet responded to Bustle's request for comment.) The partying puppies are all from the shelter, which means that they are also adoptable. (Well, unless someone else got to them first.)

In addition to the puppies and the Prosecco, there will also be cicchietti (basically, Italian appetizers) provided by a local restaurant, Panzano. Presumably, the puppies will have plenty of snacks, too.

If you are going to Denver, or are in Denver, or now want to go to Denver after hearing this news, there is more information on the package available here. Given that this offer is only available for the Luxury Suite, though, it may have already been snatched up, so it's probably best to call the hotel for booking inquires as they suggest.

The vast majority of people who want to attend this puppy party won't be able to, but it's still possible to attend another puppy party with the Lifeline Puppy Rescue dogs. These little guys are available for other events.

"We will bring a bundle of puppies to your next event accompanied by our puppy experts who can answer any questions that arise, and take care of cleanup!" reads the Lifeline website. "We will supply 4 to 6 puppies along with a puppy expert and all their supplies. Our puppies enjoy it too! They get socialized around new people which makes them even better family pets once they find their forever home. Perfect for corporate events, birthday parties, weddings, and special occasions."

The price is $200/hour for a max of three hours. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to the puppies and the shelter. The site even has a clip promoting a puppies and brunch event that took place at another Denver hotel, so if you miss out this time, you'll still have more chances.

And if you aren't in Denver? Try to find a puppy party near you or a shelter that holds events. Or just volunteer at a shelter to get in your dog time. It might not be as glamorous as drinking bubbly with the pups at a hotel, but you can always treat yourself to a drink after.