Your list of dream jobs probably looks a little something like this: ice cream taste tester, mermaid, and ... puppy snuggler? You can't spontaneously sprout fins and a blow hole, but that last one is a role you can actually assume thanks to a Texas-based bar and restaurant called MUTTS Canine Cantina, which is hiring for a "pupternship" that pays $100 an hour to play with puppies.

Applications to become the so-called Puptern have just "opened," and the internship is exactly what it sounds like. Per a press release sent to Bustle, The job description includes roaming the small and large dog parks at the restaurant, playing with the customers' dogs, and enjoying the company of Dallas-Fort Worth’s furriest bar-goers and their owners. MUTTS also plans to provide the Puptern with signature food and drinks.

So, a recap: $100 an hour to go to a restaurant and play with puppies and eat good food. Got it?

“We are looking forward to hiring our first ever Puptern,” said Kyle Noonan, the co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina, in a press release. "There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long. Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one. I’d be lying if I said this is going to be one ‘ruff’ internship.”

If you're interested (how couldn't you be?) in becoming the Puptern, the application process is just about as atypical as the role itself. To throw your hat in the ring to become a professional Puptern, you need to first and foremost follow @MuttsCantina on Instagram. Then, you must post a fun and engaging photo or video on your personal Instagram account that explains why you would be the best Puptern for MUTTS. Be sure you tag @muttscantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern within the caption. Instagram accounts must be public for the MUTTS team to view the post.

Once the application process has closed, MUTTS will reach out to the selected Puptern to coordinate scheduling based on availability, as well as travel arrangements if applicable. In a press release sent to Bustle, MUTTS explains they are flexible, and willing to work around the selected candidate’s schedule. To "apply" to be a Puptern, you must be at least 18 years old, and not have any allergies to canines (you're going to be surrounded by a lot of them!). Additionally, as the position is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, The Puptern must be willing and able to commute for the internship.

MUTTS Canine Cantina is a restaurant that allows dogs to accompany their owners out to a meal. The restaurant offers an extensive lineup of delicious food, a full bar that includes local craft beer, and a private dog park onsite. Customers can bring their canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks, but especially for the four-legged members of your household.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 29, and through Monday, Nov. 12, MUTTS will be accepting applications for the Puptern position — apply now if you want to live your dreams.