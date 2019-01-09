On Tuesday, the Saudi teenager who fled her family out of fear for her life was begging the international community for help on Twitter, asking Western countries for protection with the hashtag #saverahaf. By the next day, everything had changed for the better. Australian officials said Wednesday that UNHCR had granted Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun refugee status, and that she may be headed down under for refugee settlement.

Alqunun's Twitter account seemed to acknowledge the most recent development with a "happy" filtered selfie and a post that read, "Don’t let anyone break your wings, you’re free. fight and get your RIGHTS!"

The settlement in Australia, though, is not a given. UNHCR has referred her to Australia, but it's up to the country to move forward. Australia's Department of Home Affairs said in a statement to the Associated Press that it would "consider this referral in the usual way, as it does with all UNHCR referrals."

The next step after the decision by the United Nations refugee agency, according to The New York Times, is for her to be placed with a country — and speed is of the utmost importance, experts say. "What’s important is to get her safe, so Australia really needs to move quickly to get her out of here," Phil Robertson, the deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, told the paper.

Australian media reported that the 18-year-old would likely be granted a humanitarian visa if everything with UNHCR proceeded as normal. Alqunun will be subject to security and character checks that the Australian government typically applies in such cases, ABC News Australia reported. She had previously been granted a tourist visa by the country, and had planned to continue on to Australia from Thailand before she was stopped at the Bangkok airport.

