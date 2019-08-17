Catherine O’Hara is a national treasure — and this Schitt’s Creek blooper reel with an extended version of Moira’s hilariously dark “Danny Boy” proves it. On Aug. 16, the Schitt’s Creek social media account published a blooper reel full of laughs onto Twitter. Among the hilarious moments captured in the video is a scene from Season 1, Episode 9 titled “Carl’s Funeral,” where Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira are guilted by zany mayor Roland (Chris Elliott) and his wife Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) into attending the funeral of Carl, a local man they barely knew. Well, they technically knew him — the Roses unwittingly broke into Carl’s cabin in Season 1, Episode 5 under the assumption that the cabin belonged to the mayor.

At Carl’s funeral, the mourners request a rendition of “Danny Boy” from Moira. She was once a soap opera star and has the vocal chops, after all. “Moira, your ‘Danny Boy.’ What a voice,” Jocelyn says to Moira in the scene. Her husband adds, “I’d really like you to sing at my cousin’s funeral. She’s not dead, but she’s been coughing a lot lately.” Moira then delivers a rendition of the song as her husband hilariously snacks idly by. At the three-minute mark of the blooper reel, fans are graced with an extended version of the ordeal.

“Oh, Danny... boy. The pipes, the pipes are calling. From glen to glen...” O’Hara sings slowly, before joking, “Are you really going to let me sing anymore?” The hilarious moment is accentuated by Levy as he patiently chews throughout the entire extended ordeal.

In the reel, other standout moments include: Annie Murphy as she struggles with a tongue twister to introduce Alexis’ iconic “A Little Bit Alexis” song, Dan Levy as he fumbles with a mannequin, and O’Hara as she films her ill-fated wine commercial. The reel is just about as inspired as Moira’s Cabaret production.

Schitt’s Creek will return for its sixth and final season sometime in 2020 on CBC and Pop TV. On March 21, Dan and Eugene Levy (co-creators, co-stars, and an IRL father-son duo) announced the decision to end the series in a joint statement on Instagram. In part, it read: “We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It's not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow."

The statement concluded, “We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us.”

As for the “overwhelming love” that Levy alluded to, the cult-favorite Canadian sitcom recently nabbed four 2019 Emmy nominations for the upcoming ceremony: outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy (Eugene Levy), outstanding lead actress in a comedy (Catherine O'Hara), and outstanding contemporary costumes. The series has also garnered wins at the Canadian Screen Awards and ACTRA Award in Toronto.

Considering how much fans miss the eccentric locals of Schitt's Creek on their screens, this blooper reel will certainly tide Schitt's Creek enthusiasts over until its Season 6 return.